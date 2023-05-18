Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Alibaba Group Holding Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BABA   US01609W1027

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

(BABA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:12 2023-05-18 pm EDT
85.77 USD   -5.41%
12:32aChina shares edge higher on semiconductor boost; HK dragged down by tech
RE
12:13aAlibaba Fresh Produce Grocery Brand to Link with Global Food Firms; Shares Fall 5%
MT
05/18Alibaba Shares Fall in Hong Kong as Selloff Continues
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Alibaba Shares Fall in Hong Kong as Selloff Continues

05/18/2023 | 11:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Yifan Wang


Alibaba Group shares fell in Hong Kong trade, extending overnight losses on Wall Street, after the Chinese e-commerce giant's latest quarterly revenue growth missed some analysts' expectations.

The stock has lost as much as 5.9% and was last down 5.1%.

The selloff came after Alibaba posted a 2% revenue increase for its fourth quarter ended March, missing some analysts' expectations, as China's post-reopening consumption recovery proved softer than hoped for.

Analysts also noted a cautious tone from the company's management during its earnings call.

"Amid intensified competition, Taobao and Tmall will step up investment in user acquisition and retention, merchant servicing and product upgrade," Citi analysts said in a note following the earnings release. They also noted Alibaba's plans to increase spending to strengthen market position in international e-commerce operations and offer price discounts for cloud services.

"These changes imply uncertainty in short-term growth and margins," the Citi analysts said, but added that they are "important for long-term success."

On the same day, Alibaba also unveiled plans to spin off and separately list several business groups, including its logistics operations, grocery chain and AliCloud, its cloud-intelligence group.

"This full spinoff plan involving AliCloud is both bold and puzzling, in our view," Nomura analysts said.

"First, we think investors will appreciate that the company is taking proactive moves to return value to shareholders," they said.

But "AliCloud is Alibaba's organic business and is still deemed as one of the long-term drivers for the group even though its growth temporarily slowed down in recent quarters due to macro headwinds. That is why we find it puzzling that Alibaba has decided to fully spin off this business instead of retaining a minority stake at least."


Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-18-23 2332ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -5.41% 85.77 Delayed Quote.-2.63%
NOMURA CO., LTD. -1.24% 956 Delayed Quote.0.83%
NOMURA CORPORATION 0.85% 1070 Delayed Quote.4.22%
All news about ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
12:32aChina shares edge higher on semiconductor boost; HK dragged down by tech
RE
12:13aAlibaba Fresh Produce Grocery Brand to Link with Global Food Firms; Shares Fall 5%
MT
05/18Alibaba Shares Fall in Hong Kong as Selloff Continues
DJ
05/18Asian shares mixed as China growth worries crimp U.S. debt ceiling optimism
RE
05/18Alibaba Swings to Fiscal Q4 Profit; Shares Fall 4%
MT
05/18Alibaba : Announcement – Application for Addition of a RMB Counter - Form 6-K
PU
05/18Sector Update: Financial Stocks Turn Mixed Late Thursday
MT
05/18Alibaba Group Logs Mixed Fiscal Fourth-Quarter Results, Outlines Listing Plans for Cert..
MT
05/18Sector Update: Financial Stocks Declining in Afternoon Trading
MT
05/18Sector Update: Financial
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 871 B 124 B 124 B
Net income 2023 66 343 M 9 423 M 9 423 M
Net cash 2023 136 B 19 248 M 19 248 M
P/E ratio 2023 24,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 562 B 222 B 222 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,64x
EV / Sales 2024 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 239 740
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alibaba Group Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 603,86 CNY
Average target price 1 008,39 CNY
Spread / Average Target 67,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yong Zhang Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Michael Evans Independent Director
Hong Xu Chief Financial Officer
Wu Zeming Partner
Pan Hua Xu Senior Investment Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-2.63%234 635
MEITUAN INC.-23.87%106 030
PINDUODUO INC.-18.52%88 285
SHOPIFY INC.75.05%77 709
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.50.71%66 282
COPART, INC.33.36%39 081
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer