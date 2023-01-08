Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Alibaba Group Holding Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    BABA   US01609W1027

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

(BABA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2023-01-06 pm EST
107.40 USD   +2.70%
01/08China, HK stocks gain on border reopening, Beijing's support for internet sector
RE
01/08Alibaba Shares Rise After Jack Ma Cedes Control of Ant Group
DJ
01/08Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Gain on Risk Appetite
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alibaba Shares Rise After Jack Ma Cedes Control of Ant Group

01/08/2023 | 10:28pm EST
By Bingyan Wang


Shares of Alibaba Group Holdings are higher following news that co-founder Jack Ma is ceding control of affiliate company Ant Group Co., potentially paving the way to revive plans for an initial public offering by the fintech giant.

Alibaba's Hong Kong-listed shares advanced as much as 8.3% in early trade Monday, widening its year-to-date gains to 27%. Shares are outperforming a 1.7% gain in the city's broader Hang Seng Index and helping lift the city's tech index by 3.0%. Alibaba is a shareholder of Ant.

Ant, which owns China's most widely used digital-payment platform, Alipay, has been overhauling its operations amid a government crackdown that began with Beijing calling off the company's plans for an IPO in late 2020. The new change of control, announced by Ant over the weekend, moves the company a step closer to restructuring.

Alibaba added Sunday that its equity interest in Ant remains unchanged.

Shares of Alibaba were last up 7.6%. Shares of unit Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd. are 8.0% higher.


Write to Bingyan Wang at bingyan.wang@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-08-23 2227ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 2.70% 107.4 Delayed Quote.21.92%
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED 6.54% 7.34 Delayed Quote.3.46%
Financials
Sales 2023 881 B 129 B 129 B
Net income 2023 63 527 M 9 292 M 9 292 M
Net cash 2023 281 B 41 035 M 41 035 M
P/E ratio 2023 31,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 944 B 284 B 284 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,89x
EV / Sales 2024 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 243 903
Free-Float 100,0%
Managers and Directors
Yong Zhang Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Michael Evans Independent Director
Hong Xu Chief Financial Officer
Wu Zeming Chief Technology Officer
Pan Hua Xu Senior Investment Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED21.92%284 345
MEITUAN INC.4.58%144 809
PINDUODUO INC.17.02%121 330
SHOPIFY INC.6.17%46 876
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.3.22%43 931
EBAY INC.8.78%24 479