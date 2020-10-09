Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Alibaba Group Holding Limited    BABA

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

(BABA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 10/08 04:10:00 pm
300.54 USD   +1.36%
06:02aAlibaba Stock Hits Record
DJ
02:00aSTAY FOCUSED ON CONCENTRATION : Mike Dolan
RE
01:05aChina funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 billion from over 10 million investors
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alibaba Stock Hits Record

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/09/2020 | 06:02am EDT

By Chong Koh Ping

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.'s stock has hit a record high, as investor confidence builds that the coronavirus pandemic has accelerated China's rapid embrace of online commerce, and as its financial affiliate Ant Group Inc. prepares to go public.

The recent rally has lifted Alibaba's market value above $800 billion, cementing its position as one of the world's most valuable technology companies and opening a gap between it and Tencent Holdings Ltd., China's other dominant tech group.

Its New York-traded American depositary receipts closed Thursday at a record $300.54. Those shares have jumped 42% this year, according to FactSet.

DBS Bank analyst Tam Tsz Wang said Alibaba's shares were sluggish earlier this year when movement in much of China was severely restricted, and as it struggled to fulfill a surge in demand for goods bought online.

Still, the disruption helped Alibaba grow in smaller cities and in home delivery of everyday items such as fresh fruit and vegetables, he said. "We are starting to see some positive results in the third and fourth quarter due to the positive structural change that has happened," Mr. Tam said.

In contrast, Mr. Tam said that while Tencent benefited immediately from the lockdown, investors now expect growth in its games business to moderate from the third quarter onward as people return to work and have less time to spend on gaming.

Carmen Lee, head of OCBC Investment Research, said the impending listing of Ant, in which Alibaba holds a 33% equity stake, had helped it outperform Tencent in the past month. Both companies are up by similar percentages year to date.

Ms. Lee said investors seem to have shrugged off concerns that U.S.-China tensions could hurt Ant's listing. Alibaba's stock kept climbing despite reports the Trump administration was exploring restrictions on Ant's Alipay and Tencent's WeChat Pay over concerns that those payment platforms could threaten national security.

At an investor conference that ended Sept. 30, Alibaba said its cloud-computing business would turn profitable and its logistics arm, Cainiao, would have positive cash flow from operations in the financial year to March, further boosting its stock, said Chelsey Tam, a senior equity analyst at Morningstar.

"Generally, Alibaba's management's tone is about digitalization and how Covid has accelerated it," she added, referring to Covid-19.

Alibaba shares also trade in Hong Kong, where they hit an intraday record of 293 Hong Kong dollars, the equivalent of US$37.81, on Friday. The stock later pared gains to close 1.2% lower at HK$286.20, slightly below last month's record close of HK$291.20.

Write to Chong Koh Ping at chong.kohping@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-09-20 0601ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 1.36% 300.54 Delayed Quote.41.70%
MORNINGSTAR, INC. 4.93% 178.38 Delayed Quote.17.89%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 535 End-of-day quote.42.44%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
06:02aAlibaba Stock Hits Record
DJ
02:00aSTAY FOCUSED ON CONCENTRATION : Mike Dolan
RE
01:05aChina funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 billion from over 10 million investo..
RE
10/08Indonesia adds Microsoft, others to list of tech firms that must pay VAT
RE
10/08Ant Group's $35 billion IPO unlikely to be hurt by possible U.S. curbs
RE
10/08Paytm targets a million apps on its mini app store to take on Google
RE
10/08Chinese Fintech Company Lufax Plans U.S. IPO
DJ
10/08HK stocks slip on reports of potential U.S. restrictions on Tencent
RE
10/07U.S. explores restrictions on Ant Group, Tencent payment platforms - Bloomber..
RE
10/07U.S. explores restrictions on Ant Group, Tencent payment platforms -Bloomberg..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 674 B 100 B 100 B
Net income 2021 147 B 21 915 M 21 915 M
Net cash 2021 426 B 63 453 M 63 453 M
P/E ratio 2021 38,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 521 B 813 B 822 B
EV / Sales 2021 7,56x
EV / Sales 2022 5,83x
Nbr of Employees 120 535
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alibaba Group Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 2 195,48 CNY
Last Close Price 2 040,61 CNY
Spread / Highest target 34,1%
Spread / Average Target 7,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Zhang Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Michael Evans President & Director
Wei Wu CFO, Director, & Head-Strategic Investments
Li Cheng Chief Technology Officer
Chung Hsin Tsai Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED41.70%813 152
MEITUAN DIANPING161.83%202 455
SHOPIFY INC.168.93%130 313
PINDUODUO INC.94.10%87 918
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.102.88%57 682
EBAY INC.44.23%36 450
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group