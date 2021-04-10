Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Alibaba Group Holding Limited    BABA

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

(BABA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alibaba fined $2.75B by Chinese regulators

04/10/2021 | 01:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Chinese regulators have slapped a $2.75 billion dollar fine on Alibaba.

The ecommerce group, founded by Jack Ma, is accused of violating anti-monopoly rules and abusing its dominant market position.

Of particular concern was a practice where Alibaba is alleged to have forbidden merchants from listing on other e-commerce platforms.

The fine, which is equivalent to around 4% of Alibaba's revenues in 2019, is the highest ever antitrust penalty to be imposed in China.

It comes amid an unprecedented regulatory crackdown on the country's home-grown technology conglomerates.

Ma's business empire has faced particular scrutiny after he criticised China's regulatory system back in October.

A month later, authorities halted a planned $37 billion IPO from Ant Group, Alibaba's internet finance arm.

Then came the launch of the antitrust probe into Alibaba in late December.

In a statement, the Chinese company said it accepted the regulars' decision and would implement the ruling.

It added that it would work to improve corporate compliance.

Beijing has vowed to strengthen oversight of its big tech firms, which rank among the world's largest and most valuable.


© Reuters 2021
All news about ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
02:18aALIBABA  : China levies record fine on IT giant Alibaba under anti-monopoly laws
AQ
02:01aEXPERT VIEWS : China's Alibaba hit with record $2.75 billion antitrust fine
RE
12:25aALIBABA  : A Letter to Our Customers and to the Community
PU
04/09Alibaba Hit With Record $2.8 Billion Antitrust Fine in China -- 3rd Update
DJ
04/09ALIBABA  : fined $2.8 billion on monopoly charge in China
AQ
04/09ALIBABA  : Has Received the Administrative Penalty Decision Issued by the State ..
BU
04/09ALIBABA  : Chinese regulator fines e-commerce giant Alibaba $2.8 billion on char..
AQ
04/09Alibaba Hit With Record $2.8 Billion Antitrust Fine in China -- 2nd Update
DJ
04/09Alibaba Hit With Record $2.8 Billion Antitrust Fine in China -- Update
DJ
04/09Alibaba Hit With Record $2.8 Billion Antitrust Fine by China's Market Regulat..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 707 B - -
Net income 2021 171 B - -
Net cash 2021 413 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,59x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 605 B 605 B -
EV / Sales 2021 0,27x
EV / Sales 2022 0,04x
Nbr of Employees 252 084
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alibaba Group Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Average target price 2 095,22 CNY
Last Close Price 223,31 CNY
Spread / Highest target 1 037%
Spread / Average Target 838%
Spread / Lowest Target 625%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yong Zhang Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Michael Evans President & Director
Wei Wu CFO, Director & Head-Strategic Investments
Li Cheng Chief Technology Officer
Chee Hwa Tung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-4.05%605 420
MEITUAN6.59%242 845
PINDUODUO INC.-22.54%175 662
SHOPIFY INC.8.42%151 687
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-5.21%79 193
EBAY INC.23.76%42 317
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ