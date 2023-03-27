Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Alibaba Group Holding Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BABA   US01609W1027

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

(BABA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:02:34 2023-03-24 pm EDT
86.90 USD   +0.44%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Alibaba founder Jack Ma returns to China for school visit - SCMP citing sources

03/27/2023 | 01:40am EDT
BEIJING, March 27 (Reuters) - Alibaba founder Jack Ma has returned to China and visited a school he founded in the city of Hangzhou, the South China Morning Post reported on Monday, citing sources.

Ma, who is also the founder of Ant Group, discussed education and ChatGPT technology with the school, according to the report.

Alibaba owns the South China Morning Post.

Shares of Alibaba rose more than 4% after the news.

The report also said the billionaire businessman, who is a former English teacher, returned to China after a brief stop in Hong Kong, where he met friends and also briefly visited Art Basel.

Ma recently relinquished control over Ant Group, a Chinese fintech giant, in an overhaul that seeks to draw a line under a wider regulatory crackdown. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Gerry Doyle)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 875 B 127 B 127 B
Net income 2023 67 504 M 9 829 M 9 829 M
Net cash 2023 312 B 45 384 M 45 384 M
P/E ratio 2023 24,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 544 B 225 B 225 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,41x
EV / Sales 2024 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 239 740
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alibaba Group Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 596,79 CNY
Average target price 1 007,63 CNY
Spread / Average Target 68,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yong Zhang Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Michael Evans Independent Director
Hong Xu Chief Financial Officer
Wu Zeming Partner
Pan Hua Xu Senior Investment Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-1.35%224 854
MEITUAN INC.-19.75%110 614
PINDUODUO INC.-9.31%93 514
SHOPIFY INC.29.59%63 731
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.40.30%59 670
EBAY INC.2.87%22 903
