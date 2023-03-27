Alibaba founder Jack Ma returns to China for school visit - SCMP citing sources

BEIJING, March 27 (Reuters) - Alibaba founder
Jack Ma has returned to China and visited a school he founded in
the city of Hangzhou, the South China Morning Post reported on
Monday, citing sources.
Ma, who is also the founder of Ant Group, discussed
education and ChatGPT technology with the school, according to
the report.
Alibaba owns the South China Morning Post.
Shares of Alibaba rose more than 4% after the news.
The report also said the billionaire businessman, who is
a former English teacher, returned to China after a brief stop
in Hong Kong, where he met friends and also briefly visited Art
Basel.
Ma recently relinquished control over Ant Group, a
Chinese fintech giant, in an overhaul that seeks to draw a line
under a wider regulatory crackdown.
(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Edmund Klamann and
Gerry Doyle)