Alibaba Group Holding Limited is the leading online Chinese marketplace. The group provides computing platform allowing individuals and professionals to make their buying and selling transactions of goods and services. The activity is organized around 3 areas: - operation of e-commerce platform: Websites holding (Alibaba.com, Taobao.com, Tmall.com, Juhuasuan.com, Aliexpress.com, 1688.com, etc.); - online payment services: services ensured through the Alipay.com platform; - other: development of price comparison, interface and Web application portals, dematerialized management platforms of computing infrastructure, etc.

Sector Internet Services