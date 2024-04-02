April 2 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group said it had bought back $4.8 billion worth of shares in the quarter ended March, its highest ever since listing, a couple of months after boosting the stock buyback plan by $25 billion through March 2027. (Reporting by Aaditya Govind Rao in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Alibaba Group Holding Limited
Equities
BABA
US01609W1027
Internet Services
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|Pre-market 09:08:31 am
|73.37 USD
|+1.40%
|72.96
|-0.56%
|02:59pm
|Alibaba makes biggest ever quarterly share repurchase worth $4.8 bln
|RE
|02:25pm
|Alibaba's Taobao, Space Epoch to Attempt Rocket Parcel Delivery
|MT
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-5.34%
|184B
|-18.56%
|158B
|+0.37%
|101B
|-2.71%
|77.51B
|+23.81%
|76.57B
|+19.83%
|27.08B
|+34.04%
|12.37B
|-1.58%
|9.48B
|-8.40%
|6.04B
|-12.38%
|4.06B
