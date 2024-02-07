SHANGHAI, Feb 7 (Reuters) - China's Alibaba Group Holding on Wednesday missed analysts' estimates for third-quarter revenue, hurt by softness in the retail market and sagging economic recovery in the world's second-largest.

The company reported revenue of 260.35 billion yuan ($36.19 billion) for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with 262.28 billion yuan expected by 19 analysts polled by LSEG. ($1 = 7.1941 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Harshita Varghese, Savyata Mishra and Casey Hall; Editing by Himani Sarkar)