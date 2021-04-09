Log in
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

(BABA)
Alibaba : Has Received the Administrative Penalty Decision Issued by the State Administration for Market Regulation of the People's Republic of China

04/09/2021 | 10:02pm EDT
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA and HKEX: 9988, “Alibaba” or “Alibaba Group”) today announced that it has received the Administrative Penalty Decision issued by the State Administration for Market Regulation of the People’s Republic of China.

Alibaba accepts the penalty with sincerity and will ensure its compliance with determination. To serve its responsibility to society, Alibaba will operate in accordance with the law with utmost diligence, continue to strengthen its compliance systems and build on growth through innovation.

The company will hold a conference call on Monday, April 12, 2021 to discuss the Administrative Penalty Decision at 8:00 a.m. Hong Kong Time (8 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Sunday, April 11, 2021).

Details of the conference call are as follows:

International: +65 6713 5330
U.S.: +1 347 549 4094
U.K.: +44 203 713 5084
Hong Kong: +852 3018 8307
China Landline: 800 820 2079
China Mobile: 400 820 6895
Conference ID: 6934098 (English)

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/t76yro7p. An archived webcast will be available through the same link following the call. A replay of the conference call will be available for one week (dial-in number: +61 2 8199 0299; same conference ID as shown above).

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group’s mission is to make it easy to do business anywhere. The company aims to build the future infrastructure of commerce. It envisions that its customers will meet, work and live at Alibaba, and that it will be a good company that lasts for 102 years.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 707 B - -
Net income 2021 171 B - -
Net cash 2021 413 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,59x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 605 B 605 B -
EV / Sales 2021 0,27x
EV / Sales 2022 0,04x
Nbr of Employees 252 084
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alibaba Group Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Average target price 2 095,22 CNY
Last Close Price 223,31 CNY
Spread / Highest target 1 037%
Spread / Average Target 838%
Spread / Lowest Target 625%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yong Zhang Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Michael Evans President & Director
Wei Wu CFO, Director & Head-Strategic Investments
Li Cheng Chief Technology Officer
Chee Hwa Tung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-4.05%605 420
MEITUAN6.59%242 845
PINDUODUO INC.-22.54%175 662
SHOPIFY INC.8.42%151 687
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-5.21%79 193
EBAY INC.23.76%42 317
