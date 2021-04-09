Alibaba : Has Received the Administrative Penalty Decision Issued by the State Administration for Market Regulation of the People's Republic of China

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA and HKEX: 9988, “Alibaba” or “Alibaba Group”) today announced that it has received the Administrative Penalty Decision issued by the State Administration for Market Regulation of the People’s Republic of China.

Alibaba accepts the penalty with sincerity and will ensure its compliance with determination. To serve its responsibility to society, Alibaba will operate in accordance with the law with utmost diligence, continue to strengthen its compliance systems and build on growth through innovation.

The company will hold a conference call on Monday, April 12, 2021 to discuss the Administrative Penalty Decision at 8:00 a.m. Hong Kong Time (8 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Sunday, April 11, 2021).

Details of the conference call are as follows:

International: +65 6713 5330

U.S.: +1 347 549 4094

U.K.: +44 203 713 5084

Hong Kong: +852 3018 8307

China Landline: 800 820 2079

China Mobile: 400 820 6895

Conference ID: 6934098 (English)

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/t76yro7p. An archived webcast will be available through the same link following the call. A replay of the conference call will be available for one week (dial-in number: +61 2 8199 0299; same conference ID as shown above).

