Alibaba : INSIDE INFORMATION ADMINISTRATIVE PENALTY DECISION OF ANTI-MONOPOLY INVESTIGATION

As the Alibaba Partnership's director nomination rights are categorized as a weighted voting rights structure (the "WVR structure") under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange ("Hong Kong Listing Rules"), we are deemed as a company with a WVR structure. Our American depositary shares ("ADS"), each representing eight of our shares, are listed on the New York Stock Exchange in the United States under the symbol BABA.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

阿 里 巴 巴 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 9988)

INSIDE INFORMATION

ADMINISTRATIVE PENALTY DECISION OF

ANTI-MONOPOLY INVESTIGATION

This announcement is made by Alibaba Group Holding Limited ("Alibaba Group" or the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Hong Kong Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Hong Kong Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

On December 24, 2020, Alibaba Group issued an announcement regarding its receipt of a notice of investigation (the "Anti-MonopolyInvestigation") from the State Administration for Market Regulation of the People's Republic of China (the "SAMR"). This announcement provides updated information.

On April 10, 2021, the SAMR issued an Administrative Penalty Decision (the "Decision") of the Anti-Monopoly Investigation into Alibaba Group.

In the Decision, the SAMR found that Alibaba Group had violated Article 17(4) of the Anti-Monopoly Law of the People's Republic of China (the "Anti-MonopolyLaw"). Article 17(4) of the Anti-Monopoly Law states that a business operator that has a dominant market position

is prohibited from restricting business counterparties through exclusive arrangements without justifiable cause.