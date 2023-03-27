Alibaba's Jack Ma seen in China after long absence

He resurfaced at a school he founded in Hangzhou - also home to his e-commerce titan.

Ma's travels abroad, which included Japan and Australia, were viewed as a reflection of the sober mood of China's private businesses.

One of the country's most outspoken businessmen, he retreated from the limelight after criticising China's financial regulators in 2020.

Some regarded his comments as the catalyst which triggered a wide-ranging regulatory crackdown by Beijing on tech entrepreneurs.

Chinese authorities said in recent months they had ended this crackdown and would instead support the sector.

But Chinese entrepreneurs said they saw Ma's decision to stay overseas as a factor hindering confidence.

Hong Kong-traded shares in Alibaba rose more than 4% after the South China Morning Post reported his return.