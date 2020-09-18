Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Alibaba Group Holding Limited    BABA

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

(BABA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alibaba : to Host Investor Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/18/2020 | 12:35am EDT

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA, HKEX: 9988, “Alibaba Group”) today announced that it will host a virtual 2020 Investor Day on September 28-30, 2020 China Standard Time. Speakers will include Daniel Zhang (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Maggie Wu (Chief Financial Officer) and other members of its senior management team.

Alibaba Group will provide a webcast of key executives’ presentations during the 2020 Investor Day. The exact webcast time will be posted on the Investor Relations section of Alibaba Group’s corporate website at https://www.alibabagroup.com/en/ir/home before the 2020 Investor Day.

A replay of the webcast and a summary of the day’s presentations will be available through the same link following the event.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group’s mission is to make it easy to do business anywhere. The company aims to build the future infrastructure of commerce. It envisions that its customers will meet, work and live at Alibaba, and that it will be a good company that lasts for 102 years.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
12:35aALIBABA : to Host Investor Day
BU
09/17ALIBABA : A Continuous Journey of Digital Transformation, Alibaba Cloud and Its ..
BU
09/17Alibaba Health, Sinovac partner on virus inoculation platform
RE
09/17ALIBABA : Cloud Digitalizes Sports Events with More AI Solutions
BU
09/16ALIBABA : Debuts Cloud Computer, Delivery Robots at Cloud Computing Conference
BU
09/16ALIBABA : Tech Titan Alibaba Unveils Move Into Manufacturing
DJ
09/16NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/16EXCLUSIVE : Alibaba, China Mobile weigh $443 mln investment in blacklisted Dahua..
RE
09/16JACK MA : Alibaba Group opens China factory as part of new manufacturing initiat..
RE
09/16Alibaba, China Mobile Consider $442 Million Investment in Zhejiang Dahua, Reu..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 675 B 99 788 M 99 788 M
Net income 2021 148 B 21 841 M 21 841 M
Net cash 2021 424 B 62 771 M 62 771 M
P/E ratio 2021 35,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 045 B 746 B 746 B
EV / Sales 2021 6,85x
EV / Sales 2022 5,28x
Nbr of Employees 120 535
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alibaba Group Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 2 101,00 CNY
Last Close Price 1 864,64 CNY
Spread / Highest target 46,6%
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Zhang Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Michael Evans President & Director
Wei Wu CFO & Head-Strategic Investments
Li Cheng Chief Technology Officer
Chung Hsin Tsai Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED30.00%745 998
MEITUAN DIANPING136.31%188 279
SHOPIFY INC.119.02%107 738
PINDUODUO INC.114.23%98 984
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.71.37%49 859
EBAY INC.34.70%35 288
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group