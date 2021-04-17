Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Alibaba Group Holding Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BABA

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

(BABA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Ant explores ways for Jack Ma to exit -sources

04/17/2021 | 12:45pm EDT
Ant is exploring options for founder Jack Ma to exit. Several sources told Reuters the financial technology giant affiliated with Alibaba is looking for ways he could divest his stake and give up control. They said Chinese regulators had signaled the move could help draw a line under Beijing's scrutiny of its business.

Ma's exit could clear the way for Ant to go public. China had suddenly suspended Ant's record $37 billion listing last fall just after regulators met with Ma. His public criticism of regulators in a speech last October set off a revamp of Ant and a regulatory clampdown on China's technology sector.

A source says the company hoped Ma's stake could be sold to existing investors in Ant or e-commerce giant Alibaba Group. But a second source says Ma was told he would not be allowed to sell his stake to any entity or individual close to him and would have to exit completely ... or he could transfer his stake to a Chinese investor.

Ant denies that a divestment of Ma's stake was under consideration. The Ant spokesman did not provide any comments from Ma. Ma's office did not respond to Reuters' request for comment. The State Council Information Office, People's Bank of China and China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission also did not respond to requests for comment.

Last week, China fined Alibaba a record $2.75 billion after finding it had abused its dominant market position for several years. A few days later, the central bank asked Ant to become a financial holding company. That would subject it to banking rules that it had managed to avoid that helped it grow so quickly.


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 708 B 109 B 109 B
Net income 2021 166 B 25 475 M 25 475 M
Net cash 2021 403 B 61 782 M 61 782 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 219 B 647 B 647 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,39x
EV / Sales 2022 3,96x
Nbr of Employees 252 084
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alibaba Group Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 2 059,49 CNY
Last Close Price 1 556,33 CNY
Spread / Highest target 62,8%
Spread / Average Target 32,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yong Zhang Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Michael Evans President & Director
Wei Wu CFO, Director & Head-Strategic Investments
Li Cheng Chief Technology Officer
Chee Hwa Tung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED2.56%647 117
MEITUAN-1.49%219 931
PINDUODUO INC.-24.97%167 029
SHOPIFY INC.6.70%150 161
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-4.52%79 387
EBAY INC.28.08%44 181
