Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Alibaba Group Holding Limited    BABA

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

(BABA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Orders 34 Tech Companies to Rectify Anticompetitive Practices

04/13/2021 | 06:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Yifan Wang

China has ordered dozens of the country's leading tech companies to self-inspect and rectify business practices that limit competition and abuse their market dominance, days after authorities hit Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. with a record antitrust fine.

The State Administration for Market Regulation, China's top market regulator, gave the order on Tuesday at a meeting that summoned 34 internet companies, including industry giants such as TikTok owner ByteDance, e-commerce company JD.com Inc., delivery company Meituan and newly listed Kuaishou Technology.

The market regulator, joined by cyberspace and tax authorities, told the companies at the meeting to carry out a comprehensive revamp of their operations and correct any illegal behavior within the next month, especially forced exclusivity measures that prohibit customers from using platforms other than a particular one.

Regulators will organize follow-up investigations into the companies' progress and will impose penalties if any violations are found after the rectification period, SAMR said Tuesday.

Beijing convened the meeting just a few days after authorities slapped a record antitrust fine of $2.8 billion on Alibaba for abusing its dominance in the e-commerce market.

The penalty is viewed as the conclusion to a four-month probe into Alibaba, and came as a relief to some investors. Alibaba's Hong Kong-listed shares have gained 7.0% since the penalty decision was announced over the weekend.

But shares of peers Meituan and Tencent have suffered as investors feared that regulators would heighten their scrutiny over them next. Meituan shares have slumped over 12% while Tencent has lost 2.0% so far this week.

Chinese regulators will use the Alibaba case as a warning to the industry to ensure that tech companies in the country abide by the rules, the market regulator said.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-13-21 0616ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 9.27% 244.01 Delayed Quote.4.85%
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY -3.18% 267.6 End-of-day quote.0.00%
MEITUAN -5.03% 298.2 End-of-day quote.1.22%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.13% 613.5 End-of-day quote.8.78%
All news about ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
06:17aChina Orders 34 Tech Companies to Rectify Anticompetitive Practices
DJ
12:55aChina blue-chips rise as export growth highlights global recovery
RE
04/12MARKET CHATTER : SAIC Motor Unveils Digital Platform for App Developers
MT
04/12Nissan-backed startup WeRide gets California permit to test driverless vehicl..
RE
04/12MARKET CHATTER : At Least 88 Tech Startups Nix Shanghai IPO Plans in Q1 Amid Gro..
MT
04/12ALIBABA  : Ant Group to Overhaul Business, Bowing to Regulatory Pressure in Chin..
MT
04/12ALIBABA  : Voluntary announcement and overseas regulatory announcement ant group..
PU
04/12Tech Down As Inflation Concerns Offset Deal Activity -- Tech Roundup
DJ
04/12Stocks slip from record peaks before earnings reports
RE
04/12SOCIAL BUZZ : Nvidia, Alibaba Rally on Updates; Gamestop, Aphria, Tilray Lose Gr..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 708 B 108 B 108 B
Net income 2021 168 B 25 726 M 25 726 M
Net cash 2021 409 B 62 397 M 62 397 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 332 B 662 B 661 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,54x
EV / Sales 2022 4,08x
Nbr of Employees 252 084
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alibaba Group Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 2 068,31 CNY
Last Close Price 1 597,83 CNY
Spread / Highest target 59,0%
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yong Zhang Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Michael Evans President & Director
Wei Wu CFO, Director & Head-Strategic Investments
Li Cheng Chief Technology Officer
Chee Hwa Tung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED4.85%605 420
MEITUAN1.22%225 896
PINDUODUO INC.-24.71%167 606
SHOPIFY INC.6.19%152 259
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-4.87%79 475
EBAY INC.24.32%42 623
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ