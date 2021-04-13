China Orders 34 Tech Companies to Rectify Anticompetitive Practices

By Yifan Wang



China has ordered dozens of the country's leading tech companies to self-inspect and rectify business practices that limit competition and abuse their market dominance, days after authorities hit Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. with a record antitrust fine.

The State Administration for Market Regulation, China's top market regulator, gave the order on Tuesday at a meeting that summoned 34 internet companies, including industry giants such as TikTok owner ByteDance, e-commerce company JD.com Inc., delivery company Meituan and newly listed Kuaishou Technology.

The market regulator, joined by cyberspace and tax authorities, told the companies at the meeting to carry out a comprehensive revamp of their operations and correct any illegal behavior within the next month, especially forced exclusivity measures that prohibit customers from using platforms other than a particular one.

Regulators will organize follow-up investigations into the companies' progress and will impose penalties if any violations are found after the rectification period, SAMR said Tuesday.

Beijing convened the meeting just a few days after authorities slapped a record antitrust fine of $2.8 billion on Alibaba for abusing its dominance in the e-commerce market.

The penalty is viewed as the conclusion to a four-month probe into Alibaba, and came as a relief to some investors. Alibaba's Hong Kong-listed shares have gained 7.0% since the penalty decision was announced over the weekend.

But shares of peers Meituan and Tencent have suffered as investors feared that regulators would heighten their scrutiny over them next. Meituan shares have slumped over 12% while Tencent has lost 2.0% so far this week.

Chinese regulators will use the Alibaba case as a warning to the industry to ensure that tech companies in the country abide by the rules, the market regulator said.

