  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Alibaba Group Holding Limited
  News
  Summary
    BABA   US01609W1027

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

(BABA)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

China orders Communist Party members to resolve conflicts of interest as top Hangzhou official probed

08/23/2021 | 01:00am EDT
FILE PHOTO: China's President Xi Jinping speaks at a news conference after the closing of G20 Summit in Hangzhou

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Members of China's ruling Communist Party in the technology hub city of Hangzhou have been ordered to resolve any potential business-related conflicts of interest involving themselves or relatives, the country's graft watchdog said on Monday.

The statement from the local arm of China's powerful Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CDDI) came two days after it announced a probe into the most senior party official in Hangzhou, city party secretary Zhou Jiangyong.

Zhou is under investigation for "serious violations of discipline and laws", the CCDI said, without giving further details. It wasn't immediately clear whether Zhou was under detention, and Reuters wasn't able to reach him to request comment.

On Monday the CDDI said close to 25,000 current party cadres in leadership positions in the eastern city, as well as those who had retired within the last three years, were undertaking "self examinations" to review any potential conflicts of interest.

Capital of Zhejiang province and a two-hour drive southwest of Shanghai, Hangzhou is home to more than 10 million people as well as some of China's top software and internet companies, including e-commerce giant Alibaba Group.

The city is also the home base for Alibaba's financial affiliate, Ant Group, whose record $37 billion initial public offering (IPO) was derailed last November by Chinese regulators, who wanted to rein in some of its operations and subject it to more rules and capital requirements.

Late on Sunday, Ant Group issued a statement saying it had "strictly followed laws and regulations" in an "open and transparent" IPO process, and dismissing speculation online surrounding the IPO as "false rumours".

Ant did not specify what these rumours were in its statement.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Kim Coghill and Kenneth Maxwell)

By Brenda Goh


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 923 B 142 B 142 B
Net income 2022 136 B 21 019 M 21 019 M
Net cash 2022 460 B 70 818 M 70 818 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 784 B 428 B 429 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,52x
EV / Sales 2023 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 254 702
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alibaba Group Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 47
Last Close Price 1 026,93 CNY
Average target price 1 783,42 CNY
Spread / Average Target 73,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yong Zhang Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Michael Evans President & Director
Wei Wu CFO, Director & Head-Strategic Investments
Li Cheng Chief Technology Officer
Chee Hwa Tung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
