Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Alibaba Group Holding Limited    BABA

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

(BABA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China's Ant Group CEO Hu departs amid regulatory-driven revamp

03/12/2021 | 08:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A sign of Ant Group is seen during the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen, China

(Reuters) - China's Ant Group Chief Executive Officer Simon Hu has stepped down from his role, the company said on Friday, as the fintech giant is being pushed by regulators to revamp operations after its failed $37 billion initial public offering (IPO).

Hu, who was named the chief executive of the Alibaba Group Holding in 2019, will be replaced by company veteran and Executive Chairman Eric Jing, the financial technology giant said.

Jing will continue in his current role as chairman, he said in an internal memo seen by Reuters.

"The Ant Group Board of Directors has accepted Mr. Simon Hu's resignation request, due to personal reasons," Ant said in a statement.

Hu's exit from the company comes as Ant is working on plans to shift to a financial holding company structure following intense regulatory pressure to subject them to rules and capital requirements similar to those for banks.

That pressure scuppered Ant's IPO last year, which would have been the world's largest, and has seen it formulate plans to shift to a financial holding company structure.

The change in management also comes days after some Ant staff expressed frustration on social media for not being able to sell the company shares they own after Chinese regulators abruptly halted the company's market debut.

Jing told Ant employees that the company would review its staff incentive programmes and roll out some measures starting from April to help solve their financial problems, according to two people who have seen the messages.

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Cheng Leng in Beijing, Sumeet Chatterjee in Hong Kong and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru, Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2021
All news about ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
09:02aRELIANCE INDUSTRIES  : India's Tata proposes to take majority stake in Alibaba-b..
RE
08:17aChina's Ant Group CEO Hu departs amid regulatory-driven revamp
RE
08:04aChina Regulator Fines Tencent, Baidu, Others Over Investment Deals
DJ
04:03aChina market regulator fines 12 firms for violating anti-monopoly law
RE
04:01aALIBABA  : Ant Group Pledges to Be Carbon Neutral by 2030
DJ
03:12aEXCLUSIVE : China's JD.com in talks to buy stake worth $1.5 billion in brokerage..
RE
02:27aWINFAIR INVESTMENT  : Unit Buy Alibaba Shares Worth $3.5 Million
MT
02:12aAnt Group publishes financial self-discipline rules amid tougher Chinese scru..
RE
12:34aMARKET CHATTER : Ant Will Not Allow Loans to Minors Under Its New Rules
MT
03/11MARKET CHATTER : China Mulls Slapping Record Fine Against Alibaba Over Anticompe..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 707 B 109 B 109 B
Net income 2021 172 B 26 357 M 26 357 M
Net cash 2021 421 B 64 625 M 64 625 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 230 B 651 B 650 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,39x
EV / Sales 2022 3,93x
Nbr of Employees 252 084
Free-Float 68,7%
Chart ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alibaba Group Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 2 113,38 CNY
Last Close Price 1 563,56 CNY
Spread / Highest target 75,2%
Spread / Average Target 35,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yong Zhang Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Michael Evans President & Director
Wei Wu CFO, Director & Head-Strategic Investments
Li Cheng Chief Technology Officer
Chee Hwa Tung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED3.47%651 388
MEITUAN16.97%261 472
PINDUODUO INC.-8.59%199 155
SHOPIFY INC.0.91%141 525
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-6.23%78 334
EBAY INC.10.13%38 268
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ