  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Alibaba Group Holding Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BABA   US01609W1027

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

(BABA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

China's Tech Giants Dive on Concerns Over Consumption Slowdown, U.S. Regulations

03/11/2022 | 12:02am EST
By Yifan Wang

Shares of China's largest tech companies dived Friday, extending a steep overnight selloff on Wall Street following renewed concerns over China's slowing consumption and the potential risk of U.S. delistings.

JD.com took the hardest hit, with shares slumping as much as 18% by midday, after the e-commerce giant, in its latest earnings call late Thursday, guided for macroeconomic pressures on China's retail sector in early 2022 amid rising raw-material prices and recent local Covid-19 outbreaks.

The company's weak user growth in the fourth quarter, when net user additions dropped to a two-year low, likely intensified market concerns, Citi said in a note Thursday as it cut its target price on JD.com to $99 from $109.

Several other banks and brokerages followed suit. Nomura reduced its target to $85 from $90, while brokerage Bocom International trimmed its target to $100 from $104. But all these institutions keep a buy call JD.com's stock, citing generally solid fourth-quarter earnings and sales growth momentum above the industry average.

Losses spread to other Chinese internet giants, as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. fell 6.6%, Tencent Holdings Ltd. dropped 5.6%, Meituan lost 11% and Kuaishou Technology slumped 12%.

Sentiment on the sector took a further blow after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission put up a provisional list of five companies that could be delisted if they don't measure up to U.S. accounting standards.

While the preliminary list doesn't include industry heavyweights such as Tencent and Alibaba, the SEC's move was "another scare" for investors in U.S.-listed tech stocks due to "worries that more companies will be put on the list in the coming months," Citi said.

However, the bank said any real risk of Chinese companies' American depositary shares being delisted likely wouldn't materialize until 2024-2025 given the current regulatory requirements.

"We suggest buying big-cap ADRs that already have dual listing in Hong Kong," Citi said.


Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-11-22 0001ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -7.94% 92.92 Delayed Quote.-21.78%
BOCOM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED -2.50% 1.17 Delayed Quote.-35.36%
JD.COM, INC. -15.83% 52.52 Delayed Quote.-25.05%
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY -13.19% 64.1 Delayed Quote.2.57%
MEITUAN INC. -11.79% 127.1 Delayed Quote.-34.12%
NOMURA CO., LTD. -4.15% 855 Delayed Quote.-10.81%
NOMURA CORPORATION -0.91% 871 Delayed Quote.0.34%
ON HOLDING AG 0.70% 23.05 End-of-day quote.-39.04%
S&P 500 -0.43% 4259.52 Delayed Quote.-10.25%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -6.29% 360.6 Delayed Quote.-15.76%
Financials
Sales 2022 858 B 136 B 136 B
Net income 2022 83 815 M 13 257 M 13 257 M
Net cash 2022 398 B 62 883 M 62 883 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 579 B 250 B 250 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,38x
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 259 316
Free-Float 73,8%
Chart ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alibaba Group Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 46
Last Close Price 587,46 CNY
Average target price 1 116,17 CNY
Spread / Average Target 90,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yong Zhang Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Michael Evans Independent Director
Wei Wu CFO, Director & Head-Strategic Investments
Li Cheng Chief Technology Officer
Chee Hwa Tung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-21.78%271 249
MEITUAN INC.-34.12%116 549
SHOPIFY INC.-59.84%74 016
PINDUODUO INC.-38.66%54 318
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-26.97%49 651
EBAY INC.-21.26%31 174