  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Alibaba Group Holding Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BABA   US01609W1027

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

(BABA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:01 2022-10-26 pm EDT
68.51 USD   +8.37%
01:01aChina stocks dip on industrial profit data, COVID; HK follows Asian markets higher
RE
10/26Hong kong shares of alibaba set to open up 8.4%, meituan set to…
RE
10/26Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Down Premarket; Microsoft, Alphabet Poised to Sink, Alibaba Group Holdings to Rise
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China stocks dip on industrial profit data, COVID; HK follows Asian markets higher

10/27/2022 | 01:01am EDT
SHANGHAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - China stocks edged lower on Thursday, as bleak industrial profit figure and widening COVID-19 outbreaks weighed on sentiment, while Hong Kong shares followed Asian markets higher amid hopes global central banks will slow monetary tightening.

** Both the CSI300 index and the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.1% by the lunch break, to 3,652.38, and 2,997.42 points, respectively.

** The Hang Seng index added 1.7%, to 15,584.56 points, extending a rebound following Monday's tumble.

** Profits at China's industrial firms fell at a faster clip in the January-September period as COVID-19 curbs and a property crisis continued to weigh heavily on factory activity.

** Further damping risk appetite, Chinese cities from Wuhan in central China to Xining in the northwest are doubling down on COVID-19 curbs in a scramble to halt widening outbreaks.

** "Elevated operating cost and rising geopolitical risks continued to weigh on the industrial sector," Goldman Sachs said in a note to clients, adding profit divergence across sector remained significant.

** China's consumer, industrial stocks fell on gloomy growth outlooks, while defence-related shares corrected after surges recently triggered by expectations of rising geo-political tensions.

** An index tracking Chinese traditional medicine stocks rose to a three-month high.

** In Hong Kong, most sectors rose, though listed Chinese developers continued to fall amid prolong property market woes.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index is on track to rebound for a third straight day, almost recovering Monday's 10% loss.

** Alibaba jumped 5.5%, while JD.com surged 8.8%.

** Monday's panic selling in Hong Kong was triggered by the perception that Chinese President Xi Jinping will sacrifice growth for ideology, and stick to zero-COVID, after consolidating power at the Communist Party Congress that closed over the weekend. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2023 903 B 126 B 126 B
Net income 2023 96 572 M 13 462 M 13 462 M
Net cash 2023 284 B 39 525 M 39 525 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 301 B 181 B 181 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,13x
EV / Sales 2024 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 245 700
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alibaba Group Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 491,48 CNY
Average target price 990,60 CNY
Spread / Average Target 102%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yong Zhang Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Michael Evans Independent Director
Hong Xu Chief Financial Officer
Li Cheng Chief Technology Officer
Pan Hua Xu Senior Investment Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-46.78%181 383
MEITUAN INC.-42.46%97 367
PINDUODUO INC.-18.47%60 096
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-36.00%43 440
SHOPIFY INC.-78.90%37 924
EBAY INC.-41.40%21 409