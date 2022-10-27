China stocks dip on industrial profit data, COVID; HK follows Asian markets higher

SHANGHAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - China stocks edged lower on
Thursday, as bleak industrial profit figure and widening
COVID-19 outbreaks weighed on sentiment, while Hong Kong shares
followed Asian markets higher amid hopes global central banks
will slow monetary tightening.
** Both the CSI300 index and the Shanghai
Composite Index fell 0.1% by the lunch break, to
3,652.38, and 2,997.42 points, respectively.
** The Hang Seng index added 1.7%, to 15,584.56
points, extending a rebound following Monday's tumble.
** Profits at China's industrial firms fell at a faster clip
in the January-September period as COVID-19 curbs and a property
crisis continued to weigh heavily on factory activity.
** Further damping risk appetite, Chinese cities from Wuhan
in central China to Xining in the northwest are doubling down on
COVID-19 curbs in a scramble to halt widening outbreaks.
** "Elevated operating cost and rising geopolitical risks
continued to weigh on the industrial sector," Goldman Sachs said
in a note to clients, adding profit divergence across sector
remained significant.
** China's consumer, industrial stocks fell
on gloomy growth outlooks, while defence-related shares
corrected after surges recently triggered by expectations of
rising geo-political tensions.
** An index tracking Chinese traditional medicine stocks
rose to a three-month high.
** In Hong Kong, most sectors rose, though listed Chinese
developers continued to fall amid prolong property
market woes.
** The Hang Seng Tech Index is on track to rebound
for a third straight day, almost recovering Monday's 10% loss.
** Alibaba jumped 5.5%, while JD.com
surged 8.8%.
** Monday's panic selling in Hong Kong was triggered by the
perception that Chinese President Xi Jinping will sacrifice
growth for ideology, and stick to zero-COVID, after
consolidating power at the Communist Party Congress that closed
over the weekend.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom)