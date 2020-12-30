Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Alibaba Group Holding Limited    BABA

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

(BABA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Chinese Tech Stocks Rebound After Two-Session Sell-Off Cheapens Valuations

12/30/2020 | 01:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Yifan Wang

Chinese technology stocks are rebounding as investors hunt for bargains after Beijing's latest regulatory tightening cheapened the sector's valuations.

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. rose as much as 6.5% on Wednesday. The stock had slumped over 15% in the two trading days after authorities launched an antitrust investigation into the e-commerce giant.

The sell-off, which sent the stock to its lowest close since June on the Hong Kong stock exchange, has made Alibaba "one of the cheapest in the whole Chinese internet space," investment bank Nomura said in a report, adding the current price level would be attractive for long-term investors.

Some believe the steep fall in its valuation has already priced in the probe's potential damage to Alibaba's future earnings growth.

"Considering that the event's impact is not certain yet, and that the stock price has dropped significantly, we advise cautious optimism in the near term," said First Shanghai, a Hong Kong-based brokerage.

Alibaba's peers were also higher with Tencent Holdings, one of its largest rivals, 5.5% higher and food delivery firm Meituan rising 4.5%, outpacing the benchmark Hang Seng Index's 1.5% gain.

Alibaba shares were last up 5.8%.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-30-20 0109ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 6.25% 236.26 Delayed Quote.11.39%
HANG SENG 0.91% 26567.94 Real-time Quote.-5.75%
MEITUAN DIANPING 5.15% 273.4 End-of-day quote.168.30%
NOMURA CO., LTD. 4.18% 847 End-of-day quote.-41.79%
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC. 0.61% 542.6 End-of-day quote.-3.69%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.22% 530.5 End-of-day quote.41.24%
All news about ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
01:10aChinese Tech Stocks Rebound After Two-Session Sell-Off Cheapens Valuations
DJ
12/29China, HK stocks join Asian markets rally on economic recovery hopes
RE
12/29MARKET CHATTER : Analyst Says China's Increased Scrutiny of Ant Group Bad for Ec..
MT
12/29Financials Gain On Possibility Of Increased Stimulus Checks -- Financials Rou..
DJ
12/29CLOSE UPDATE : Stocks Descend From Record Gains Over Stimulus Checks Uncertainty..
MT
12/29ALIBABA : Chinese Government Reportedly Seeks to Scale Back, Restructure Jack Ma..
MT
12/29MIDDAY REPORT : Wall Street Softer Midday, Key Indexes Near Record Levels
MT
12/29Wall Street Eyes More Records Pre-Bell; Futures Green, Europe Up, Asia Higher
MT
12/29Hong Kong Hang Seng Gains 1%, Bolstered by Tech Rebound
MT
12/29Hong Kong shares end firmer as bargain hunters boost Alibaba after recent sel..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 699 B 107 B 107 B
Net income 2021 151 B 23 125 M 23 125 M
Net cash 2021 434 B 66 526 M 66 526 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 174 B 639 B 640 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,35x
EV / Sales 2022 3,94x
Nbr of Employees 122 399
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alibaba Group Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 2 260,45 CNY
Last Close Price 1 542,78 CNY
Spread / Highest target 67,0%
Spread / Average Target 46,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yong Zhang Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Michael Evans President & Director
Wei Wu CFO, Director & Head-Strategic Investments
Li Cheng Chief Technology Officer
Chung Hsin Tsai Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED4.84%639 234
MEITUAN DIANPING168.30%197 301
PINDUODUO INC.339.42%176 346
SHOPIFY INC.194.69%140 711
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.190.89%82 969
EBAY INC.40.85%34 632
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ