  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Alibaba Group Holding Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BABA   US01609W1027

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

(BABA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:01 2022-08-26 pm EDT
98.00 USD   -1.89%
08/26ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, Amarin Trade Actively
DJ
08/26Factbox-Highlights of the U.S.-China audit deal
RE
08/26China and U.S agree deal on audit dispute
RE
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chinese state media lauds U.S.-China audit deal as 'symbolic' for ties

08/27/2022 | 07:00am EDT
FILE PHOTO: New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) building after the start of Thursday's trading session in New York

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese state media outlet the Global Times on Saturday praised an agreement reached between Beijing and Washington over the auditing of U.S.-listed Chinese companies as a "symbolic case" and a "useful lesson" for both nations.

The op-ed article came a day after the two countries took a major step towards ending a dispute that threatened to boot Chinese companies, including Alibaba, from U.S. stock exchanges, signing a pact to allow American regulators to vet accounting firms in China and Hong Kong.

In the op-ed, published with no named author, Global Times wrote that the deal shows that while it is normal for the two countries to have disagreements, they "should not be an excuse for the two countries to move toward full-scale confrontation".

The article went on to note how both sides made adjustments during consultations, with the Chinese side respecting overseas regulators' efforts to ensure the quality of the financial information of companies that list.

While the United States needs to strengthen corporate supervision, China must maintain national security, the Global Times added.

"It is commendable that the concerns of both sides have been understood and respected by each other, and their needs have been met through wise arrangements."

The agreement marks a milestone in a years-long dispute between the two governments over how much oversight U.S. regulators have into the finances of Chinese enterprises that intend to go public in America.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz and Xu Jing; Editing by Pravin Char)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 910 B 132 B 132 B
Net income 2023 95 608 M 13 913 M 13 913 M
Net cash 2023 303 B 44 052 M 44 052 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 783 B 259 B 259 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,63x
EV / Sales 2024 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 245 700
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alibaba Group Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 673,45 CNY
Average target price 1 041,83 CNY
Spread / Average Target 54,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yong Zhang Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Michael Evans Independent Director
Hong Xu Chief Financial Officer
Li Cheng Chief Technology Officer
Pan Hua Xu Senior Investment Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-17.50%259 458
MEITUAN INC.-19.30%143 449
PINDUODUO INC.-1.25%72 791
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-34.90%44 187
SHOPIFY INC.-76.46%41 121
EBAY INC.-33.04%24 463