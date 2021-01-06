Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Alibaba Group Holding Limited    BABA

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

(BABA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive: Alibaba plans $5 billion bond this month amid regulatory scrutiny - sources

01/06/2021 | 02:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Alibaba Group logo is seen during the company's 11.11 Singles' Day global shopping festival at its HQ in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd plans to raise at least $5 billion through the sale of a U.S. dollar-denominated bond this month, four people with knowledge of the matter said, amid regulatory scrutiny of co-founder Jack Ma's empire.

Depending on investor response, proceeds could reach $8 billion which the e-commerce leader is likely to use for general corporate expenditure, one of the people said.

The fundraising will be a test of investor sentiment towards Alibaba, coming months after an October speech from billionaire Ma about regulation stifling innovation that led to the halting of affiliate Ant Group's $37 billion stock market listing.

Ma's absence from public view in the intervening time has fuelled social media speculation over his whereabouts.

The bond sale plan, including timeline, is not finalised and is subject to change, the people said, declining to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Alibaba declined to comment.

Since Ma's speech, Chinese regulators have begun an antitrust probe into Alibaba and ordered fintech Ant to change its lending and other consumer finance businesses, including the creation of a holding company to meet capital requirements.

Regulators are also reviewing Ant's equity investments in dozens of companies and considering whether to instruct the firm to divest some of those investments, Reuters has reported.

"Investors will need Jack Ma to make some sort of public appearance to give them confidence for the bond to be well received," said an Asia credit analyst with a European bank, who was not authorised to speak to the media and so declined to be identified.

"Given Alibaba's current situation they'll need to price it at a premium," the analyst said. "But in the long term Alibaba is still a company worth investing in."

Alibaba's Hong Kong-listed shares rose as much as 4% on Wednesday, versus a 0.4% decline in the benchmark index. The stock's price had fallen 5.6% over the last three sessions.

Last month, Alibaba said it would increase the value of a share repurchase programme to $10 billion from $6 billion.

DEBT MARKET BOOM

Alibaba's international bond offering, if finalised, would be the group's third, Refinitiv data showed. It sold an $8 billion U.S. dollar bond in 2014, and a $7 billion tranche in 2017, the data showed.

With its latest bond sale, Alibaba will join a slew of Asian companies that in recent months have taken advantage of cheaper borrowing costs and abundant liquidity in global markets.

Companies sold was $363.2 billion worth of U.S. dollar bonds in Asia last year, 9% more than a year earlier and the highest value on record, Dealogic data showed.

The terms of Alibaba's offering were not immediately known. Two of the people said the tenure is likely to be 10 years and that marketing documents were likely to be available as soon as next week.

One of the people involved in the deal said Alibaba wanted to use the issuance to send a message to the market that "in the light of the latest regulatory scrutiny, the firm is still doing fine and has the backing of some investors".

LightStream Research analyst Oshadhi Kumarasiri, who publishes on the Smartkarma platform, said Alibaba has about $10 billion worth of long-term debt due in November so it makes sense to refinance it - even if timing suggests this is about instilling confidence.

"However, I'm more pragmatic and would still be worried to go long on Alibaba with the current regulatory scurrility."

(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee, Julie Zhu and Kane Wu; Additional reporting by Scott Murdoch and Anshuman Daga; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

By Sumeet Chatterjee, Julie Zhu and Kane Wu


© Reuters 2021
All news about ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
01/05Alibaba plans $5 bln bond this month amid regulatory scrutiny -sources
RE
01/05Trump bars U.S. transactions with eight Chinese apps including Alipay
RE
01/05ALIBABA : to Raise at Least $5 Billion via Dollar Bond in January, Reuters Repor..
DJ
01/05Alibaba bond offering to be launched as soon as later this month -sources
RE
01/05Alibaba plans to raise at least $5 bln via dollar bond with option to increas..
RE
01/05Amazon Banned From Using AWS Logo in China Trademark Ruling -- Update
DJ
01/05MARKET CHATTER : Alibaba to Shutter Xiami Music Streaming App in February
MT
01/05ALIBABA : Trump Signs Executive Order Banning Alipay, WeChat, Other Chinese Paym..
MT
01/05Trump bars U.S. transactions with eight Chinese apps including Alipay
RE
01/05Tencent Music Could Further Strengthen Market Leadership With Alibaba's Xiami..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 699 B 108 B 108 B
Net income 2021 151 B 23 368 M 23 368 M
Net cash 2021 434 B 67 238 M 67 238 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 199 B 650 B 650 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,39x
EV / Sales 2022 3,97x
Nbr of Employees 122 399
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alibaba Group Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 2 252,90 CNY
Last Close Price 1 551,78 CNY
Spread / Highest target 66,0%
Spread / Average Target 45,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yong Zhang Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Michael Evans President & Director
Wei Wu CFO, Director & Head-Strategic Investments
Li Cheng Chief Technology Officer
Chung Hsin Tsai Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED3.30%650 435
MEITUAN DIANPING0.68%222 045
PINDUODUO INC.5.36%204 527
SHOPIFY INC.-1.17%134 006
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-2.10%81 786
EBAY INC.3.54%35 501
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ