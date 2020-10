Exclusive: Trump administration to consider adding China's Ant Group to trade blacklist - sources

It was not immediately clear when the U.S. government agencies that decide whether to add a company to the so-called Entity List would review the matter. But the move comes as China hardliners in the Trump administration are seeking to send a message to deter U.S. investors from taking part in the initial public offering, worth up to a record $35 billion. They fear buying shares in the company could expose them to fraud or that Ant could give the Chinese government access to sensitive banking data belonging to U.S. citizens.

State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The entity list, which makes it more difficult for U.S. firms to sell high-tech items to blacklisted companies, has become the tool of choice for the Trump administration to punish Chinese companies, though its real-world impact is sometimes questionable.

While curbing access to U.S. technology deals a blow to companies like Chinese telecoms giant Huawei Technologies, which was added in May 2019, its impact on a fintech giant like Ant Group is likely to be more symbolic.

By Humeyra Pamuk, Alexandra Alper, Karen Freifeld and David Shepardson