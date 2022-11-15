Hong Kong Tech Stocks Jump on Upbeat China Online Retail Sales Data

By Yifan Wang

Shares of Chinese internet giants jumped in Hong Kong, after official data showed better-than-expected October retail sales in the world's second-largest economy.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. jumped 9.8%, Kuaishou Technology surged 8.7%, Tencent Holdings Ltd. rose 8.0% and Meituan was up 5.8%. The Hang Seng Tech Index has gained as much as 7.7% and was last up 6.1%

The sector's sharp upturn came after China's National Bureau of Statistics said online retail sales of physical goods rose 7.2% in the first 10 months of the year. The number, closely watched by investors as an indicator of the country's consumption trends, outpaced a 6.1% rise in the January-to-September period.

Jefferies analysts estimate that online retail sales grew more than 15% in October, accelerating from the three consecutive months of below-10% growth seen since July.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-15-22 0145ET