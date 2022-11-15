Advanced search
    BABA   US01609W1027

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

(BABA)
04:02 2022-11-14 pm EST
71.33 USD   +0.79%
01:46aHong Kong Tech Stocks Jump on Upbeat China Online Retail Sales Data
DJ
12:49aAlibaba's Cainiao Network Unit to Expand in Brazil
MT
11/14China stocks rise on Xi-Biden meeting, pro-growth policies
RE
Hong Kong Tech Stocks Jump on Upbeat China Online Retail Sales Data

11/15/2022 | 01:46am EST
By Yifan Wang


Shares of Chinese internet giants jumped in Hong Kong, after official data showed better-than-expected October retail sales in the world's second-largest economy.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. jumped 9.8%, Kuaishou Technology surged 8.7%, Tencent Holdings Ltd. rose 8.0% and Meituan was up 5.8%. The Hang Seng Tech Index has gained as much as 7.7% and was last up 6.1%

The sector's sharp upturn came after China's National Bureau of Statistics said online retail sales of physical goods rose 7.2% in the first 10 months of the year. The number, closely watched by investors as an indicator of the country's consumption trends, outpaced a 6.1% rise in the January-to-September period.

Jefferies analysts estimate that online retail sales grew more than 15% in October, accelerating from the three consecutive months of below-10% growth seen since July.


Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-15-22 0145ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 0.79% 71.33 Delayed Quote.-40.42%
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY 8.70% 50.95 Delayed Quote.-34.56%
MEITUAN INC. 6.52% 166.7 Delayed Quote.-30.57%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.98% 285.8 Delayed Quote.-43.43%
