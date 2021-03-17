Log in
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

(BABA)
Hong Kong Tech Stocks Rebound as Fed Keeps Easy Monetary Policy in Place

03/17/2021 | 11:56pm EDT
By Yifan Wang

Shares of Hong Kong-listed Chinese tech giants are rebounding sharply in morning trade on Thursday, following the strength in the U.S. market overnight after the Federal Reserve kept its easy-money policies in place.

E-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has soared as much as 7.2%, while delivery firm Meituan jumped up to 6.0%. Social media operator and gaming developer Tencent Holdings Ltd. has tracked up as much as 3.8%.

The gains follow a broad downturn in the Asian market's tech sector the past several weeks, as rising yields on U.S. Treasury bonds raised borrowing costs for companies and damped investor sentiment.

Fed officials voted unanimously to maintain overnight interest rates near zero, where they have been set for the past year, and most of them expect to maintain ultralow interest rates through 2023.

U.S. stocks reacted positively to the central bank's move to sustain its loose monetary policy. In particular, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.4%, with tech majors Tesla Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. each up 3.7% and 1.4%.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 2.82% 233.34 Delayed Quote.0.26%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 1.42% 3135.73 Delayed Quote.-5.07%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.58% 33015.37 Delayed Quote.7.25%
MEITUAN -1.27% 325.4 End-of-day quote.10.45%
NASDAQ 100 0.38% 13202.377951 Delayed Quote.2.05%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.40% 13525.202471 Delayed Quote.4.53%
S&P 500 0.29% 3974.12 Delayed Quote.5.50%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.95% 624.5 End-of-day quote.10.73%
TESLA, INC. 3.68% 701.81 Delayed Quote.-0.55%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yong Zhang Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Michael Evans President & Director
Wei Wu CFO, Director & Head-Strategic Investments
Li Cheng Chief Technology Officer
Chee Hwa Tung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
