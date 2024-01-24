Kimberly-Clark Stock Falls After Earnings. At Least There Was Another Dividend Hike.

Consumer-products company Kimberly-Clark lifts its dividend once again, but investors are focused on the numbers that missed estimates.

Chipotle to Offer New Benefits to Draw Younger Workers for Burrito Season

The company wants to hire 19,000 workers and entice them with free mental-health counseling.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Down. Earnings and Sales Aren't the Problem.

Abbott, a maker of healthcare products, posted fourth-quarter earnings in line with expectations, and beat sales estimates.

Regional Banks Had Another Bad Quarter

The 2023 bank crisis is over, but the worst may be yet to come for some regional and community lenders.

AT&T posts subscriber beats, but stock slips after earnings

AT&T expects to see further improvements to free cash flow in the year ahead as its wireless and fiber businesses continue to grow.

DuPont stock dives as weak China, inventory cuts prompt profit warning

Shares of DuPont de Nemours Inc. tumbled Wednesday, toward their worst day in nearly four years, after the materials science company issued a profit warning, as the weaker demand seen at the end of 2023 is expected to continue.

Alibaba Shares Rise as Co-Founders Buy Stock

Jack Ma and Joe Tsai bought about $200 million of the company's stock in the latest quarter, giving the Chinese tech giant some welcome news amid a monthslong slide.

J&J Can't Promise Wall Street No More Tears

Some investors struggle with owning the shares because of uncertainty over ongoing baby powder lawsuits.

Bill Ackman, Neri Oxman Buy Stake in Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

Hedge-fund billionaire Bill Ackman and designer Neri Oxman have taken a stake of about 4.9% in the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, valued at around $27 million at current market prices.

Apple Plans New Fees and Restrictions for Downloads Outside App Store

Meta, Spotify and other companies are weighing new options for customers as Apple makes changes to comply with a new European law.

