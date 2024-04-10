Macy's Adds Two Directors Backed by Investor to Its Board

The new members will help evaluate the investor group's proposal to acquire the retailer.

Delta's stock leaps, as accelerating business-travel demand fuels record revenue

Delta Air Lines' stock flew toward a three-year high Wednesday, after the air carrier reported a first-quarter profit beat - and record revenue - fueled by accelerating business-travel demand.

Roblox Users Battle Tornadoes and Raise Pets. Will They Watch Ads, Too?

The online-entertainment company is hiring ad-tech player PubMatic to help juice sales of new video ads displayed on virtual billboards.

Explosion at Enel Hydroelectric Plant Kills at Least Three

Rescuers in Italy were searching for four missing workers after an explosion at a hydroelectric power plant owned by Rome-based energy group Enel killed at least three people.

Switzerland Moves to Hike UBS Capital Requirements

Switzerland said UBS will have to hold substantially more capital under new rules aimed at preventing a repeat of Credit Suisse's near-collapse last year.

Lands' End's Plan to Get Back in the Black: Fewer Discounts, Updated Styles

Lands' End is on track to swing to an annual profit for the first time in three years, following a pandemic slump, by nudging customers who love a good discount to pay full price.

KPMG Fined Record $25 Million in Exam-Cheating Scandal

The levy on the auditing firm's Netherlands unit is the biggest-ever PCAOB monetary fine, eclipsing its $8 million fine against Deloitte Brazil in 2016.

DG Fuels, BP and Johnson Matthey Team Up to Produce Sustainable Aviation Fuel From Sugar Cane

Renewable hydrogen producer DG Fuels, energy giant BP and chemicals maker Johnson Matthey plan to produce 180 million gallons of SAF a year in Louisiana.

Chinese EV Maker XPeng Makes Inroads in Hong Kong, Macau

Chinese electric-vehicle maker XPeng is gearing up to sell its cars in Hong Kong and Macau, part of efforts to expand beyond the overcrowded market in mainland China.

Jack Ma Praises Alibaba's Leadership, Restructuring

The Alibaba co-founder praised the company's leadership and the ongoing restructuring in a memo to employees, a rare move for the billionaire since stepping away from the spotlight in recent years.

