Boeing chief says company flies 'safe planes' as he meets U.S. lawmakers

Boeing's chief executive on Wednesday said the company doesn't fly airplanes that aren't safe, as he arrived on Capitol Hill for meetings with U.S. lawmakers amid scrutiny of the aviation giant.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Down. Earnings and Sales Aren't the Problem.

Abbott, a maker of healthcare products, posted fourth-quarter earnings in line with expectations, and beat sales estimates.

Pro Take: Johnson & Johnson's $700 Million Settlement Puts It on a New Path to Address Mass Lawsuits

The company pivots toward tackling mass lawsuits against its talc-based baby powder via settlements with each litigating group after two failed attempts to address them through its unit bankruptcy.

Tesla's Growth Outlook, Musk's Commitment in Focus for Earnings Report

Wall Street expects Tesla's growth rate to slow in 2024. The question is how much.

Regional Banks Had Another Bad Quarter

The 2023 bank crisis is over, but the worst may be yet to come for some regional and community lenders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Falls After Earnings. At Least There Was Another Dividend Hike.

Consumer-products company Kimberly-Clark lifts its dividend once again, but investors are focused on the numbers that missed estimates.

Chipotle to Offer New Benefits to Draw Younger Workers for Burrito Season

The company wants to hire 19,000 workers and entice them with financial incentives and free mental-health counseling.

AT&T earnings pressure stock, but company wins cheers for 'financial progress'

AT&T expects to see further improvements to free cash flow in the year ahead as its wireless and fiber businesses continue to grow.

DuPont stock dives as weak China, inventory cuts prompt profit warning

Shares of DuPont de Nemours Inc. tumbled Wednesday, toward their worst day in nearly four years, after the materials science company issued a profit warning, as the weaker demand seen at the end of 2023 is expected to continue.

Alibaba Shares Rise as Co-Founders Buy Stock

Jack Ma and Joe Tsai bought about $200 million of the company's stock in the latest quarter, giving the Chinese tech giant some welcome news amid a monthslong slide.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-24-24 1515ET