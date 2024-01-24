EBay to Cut Staff by 9%, Citing More Competition

The online marketplace will lay off about 1,000 full-time employees, part of efforts to boost performance at a time of rising competition and softer consumer spending.

United Puts Boeing on Notice. It's Looking at Other Jets.

United Airlines management expressed frustration with Boeing on its fourth quarter earnings conference call on Monday.

SAP Launches AI-Focused Restructuring

SAP said it would undertake a roughly EUR2 billion restructuring this year that will affect 8,000 jobs as it ratchets up its focus on business-related AI.

Siemens Energy First Quarter Beats Forecasts

Siemens Energy forecast an underlying profit margin of between negative 2% and positive 1% for the fiscal year, after it reported preliminary first-quarter results that it said exceeded market expectations.

Alibaba Shares Rise as Co-Founders Buy Stock

Alibaba Group shares rose on news that co-founders Jack Ma and Joe Tsai bought about $200 million of the company's stock in the latest quarter, giving the Chinese tech giant some welcome news amid a monthslong slide.

Country Garden Seeks to Raise Over $500 Million in Asset Sales

Troubled Chinese property developer Country Garden Holdings is seeking to sell a host of properties in Guangzhou city to raise up to $534.5 million, amid its efforts to restructure billions of dollars in offshore debt.

Shein Faces Scrutiny From All Sides. Its IPO May Hit Snags.

The online fast-fashion company is dealing with a range of issues both in China and in the U.S.

Woodside Energy Merger Talks With Santos Reflect Asia LNG Expectations, CEO Says

Woodside Energy's pursuit of a combination with Santos to create a global energy giant worth over $50 billion is a bet that demand for liquefied natural gas will remain strong, said Chief Executive Meg O'Neill.

Rio Tinto Inks Power Deal With European Energy for Giant Australia Solar Farm

Rio Tinto said it has agreed to buy electricity from the planned Upper Calliope solar farm in eastern Australia to power its Gladstone operations.

Netflix's Subscribers, Revenue Surge as It Cracks Down on Password Sharing

Netflix is ramping up its investments in live programming with a deal for WWE wrestling rights, as it continues to add new customers at a rapid clip. Shares rose about 8% after hours.

