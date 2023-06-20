Technology Shares Move Lower Ahead of Powell Comments -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies fell as traders awaited comments by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

"Powell's comments may help shape how the market--and especially the tech sector, which has led this year's rally--reacts to Fed policy in the near term," said Chris Larkin, managing director, trading and investing at E*Trade.

Alibaba Group named Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai to be its chairman, putting the close ally of fellow co-founder Jack Ma atop the Chinese e-commerce giant as it seeks a revival from sluggish growth amid fierce competition.

Auto maker Stellantis and tech giant Foxconn are joining forces with the creation of a new business that will sell semiconductors to the automotive industry, where demand remains high amid automation and the switch to electric vehicles.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said chip maker Intel has agreed to invest billions in a semiconductor factory, in a deal he said signaled economic confidence in the country amid controversy over his policies.

