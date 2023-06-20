Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Alibaba Group Holding Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BABA   US01609W1027

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

(BABA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05:29:00 2023-06-20 pm EDT
87.80 USD   -4.67%
05:05pTechnology Shares Move Lower Ahead of Powell Comments -- Tech Roundup
DJ
04:20pArcellx, Alibaba Group fall; Etsy, Rivian Automotive rise, Tuesday, 6/20/2023
AQ
03:56pSector Update: Tech Stocks Slipping Late Tuesday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Technology Shares Move Lower Ahead of Powell Comments -- Tech Roundup

06/20/2023 | 05:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of technology companies fell as traders awaited comments by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

"Powell's comments may help shape how the market--and especially the tech sector, which has led this year's rally--reacts to Fed policy in the near term," said Chris Larkin, managing director, trading and investing at E*Trade.

Alibaba Group named Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai to be its chairman, putting the close ally of fellow co-founder Jack Ma atop the Chinese e-commerce giant as it seeks a revival from sluggish growth amid fierce competition.

Auto maker Stellantis and tech giant Foxconn are joining forces with the creation of a new business that will sell semiconductors to the automotive industry, where demand remains high amid automation and the switch to electric vehicles.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said chip maker Intel has agreed to invest billions in a semiconductor factory, in a deal he said signaled economic confidence in the country amid controversy over his policies.


Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-20-23 1704ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -4.53% 87.93 Delayed Quote.4.55%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.98% 0.67818 Delayed Quote.0.87%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.25% 1.27588 Delayed Quote.6.08%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.23% 0.75514 Delayed Quote.2.59%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.07% 1.0917 Delayed Quote.2.22%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.11% 0.012198 Delayed Quote.1.00%
INTEL CORPORATION -3.77% 35 Delayed Quote.37.61%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.64% 0.6164 Delayed Quote.-1.87%
STELLANTIS N.V. -2.30% 15.386 Real-time Quote.18.67%
STELLANTIS N.V. -2.29% 15.38 Real-time Quote.18.67%
All news about ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
05:05pTechnology Shares Move Lower Ahead of Powell Comments -- Tech Roundup
DJ
04:20pArcellx, Alibaba Group fall; Etsy, Rivian Automotive rise, Tuesday, 6/20/2023
AQ
03:56pSector Update: Tech Stocks Slipping Late Tuesday
MT
03:36pSector Update: Tech
MT
03:10pChinese e-commerce giant Alibaba announces new CEO and chairman in major management res..
AQ
02:40pWall Street pauses rally, turns red ahead of Powell testimony
RE
02:10pTop Midday Decliners
MT
01:29pUS Equities Kick off Holiday-Shortened Week on Downbeat Note as Treasury Yields, Crude ..
MT
12:56pWall St kicks off week on dour note; Tesla climbs
RE
12:49pTop Stories at Midday: China Tensions Rekindled by Cuban Base; Riv..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 871 B 122 B 122 B
Net income 2023 66 343 M 9 311 M 9 311 M
Net cash 2023 136 B 19 019 M 19 019 M
P/E ratio 2023 26,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 682 B 236 B 236 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,78x
EV / Sales 2024 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 235 216
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alibaba Group Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 656,21 CNY
Average target price 998,15 CNY
Spread / Average Target 52,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yong Zhang Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Michael Evans Independent Director
Hong Xu Chief Financial Officer
Wu Zeming Partner
Pan Hua Xu Senior Investment Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED4.55%236 006
MEITUAN INC.-21.58%109 416
PINDUODUO INC.-2.06%106 114
SHOPIFY INC.86.43%82 761
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.41.18%59 985
COPART, INC.43.34%41 671
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer