  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Alibaba Group Holding Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BABA   US01609W1027

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

(BABA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:47:48 2023-03-28 pm EDT
98.59 USD   +14.47%
02:34pTrending: Alibaba Planning to Split Into Multiple Companies
DJ
02:18pSector Update: Tech Stocks Decreasing in Afternoon Trading
MT
02:14pChinese mega-company Alibaba to split into six entities
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trending: Alibaba Planning to Split Into Multiple Companies

03/28/2023 | 02:34pm EDT
14:18 ET -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The China-based conglomerate said on Tuesday it will split into six different units including cloud intelligence, local services, and digital media and entertainment. Each unit will be able to raise its own funds and conduct IPOs. That news came on the same day The Wall Street Journal reported that Alibaba's co-founder Jack Ma had recently returned to China after spending almost a year overseas. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (adam.cataldo@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-28-23 1433ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 14.32% 98.505 Delayed Quote.-1.35%
DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC. 6.08% 0.66 Delayed Quote.-53.57%
All news about ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
02:34pTrending: Alibaba Planning to Split Into Multiple Companies
DJ
02:18pSector Update: Tech Stocks Decreasing in Afternoon Trading
MT
02:14pChinese mega-company Alibaba to split into six entities
AQ
01:50pSector Update: Tech
MT
12:41pAlibaba Group's Shares Rise on Company Plan to Split Into Six Main Units, Explore New I..
MT
12:34pWall St mixed as banking worries ebb, Treasury yields rise
RE
11:27aAlibaba Sets Out New Organizational Structure, Sending US-Listed Shares Higher
MT
11:04aAlibaba to split itself into 6 business groups
AQ
10:49aEasing Banking Sector Fears Support American Depositary Receipts of Asian Equities
MT
10:44aChinese customs fraud ring dismantled at Belgian airport
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 875 B 127 B 127 B
Net income 2023 68 141 M 9 897 M 9 897 M
Net cash 2023 312 B 45 269 M 45 269 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 534 B 223 B 223 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,40x
EV / Sales 2024 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 239 740
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alibaba Group Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 592,93 CNY
Average target price 1 006,91 CNY
Spread / Average Target 69,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yong Zhang Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Michael Evans Independent Director
Hong Xu Chief Financial Officer
Wu Zeming Partner
Pan Hua Xu Senior Investment Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-1.35%222 836
MEITUAN INC.-24.79%104 475
PINDUODUO INC.-12.10%90 631
SHOPIFY INC.29.85%63 858
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.40.30%59 897
EBAY INC.2.72%22 871
