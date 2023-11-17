0628 GMT - Alibaba Group Holding is among the most mentioned companies in the news over the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The Chinese tech heavyweight canceled its cloud-computing division's planned spinoff, citing risks from the recently expanded U.S. export controls on advanced chips. "These new restrictions may also affect our businesses more generally by limiting our ability to upgrade our technological capabilities," it said. Alibaba also put on hold plans to list its grocery arm Freshippo, blaming market conditions. The moves came as Alibaba announced its first annual dividend, higher revenue in its second quarter and swung to a profit from a year earlier. The company's ADRs fell 9.1% on Thursday to close at their lowest level since May. The selloff continued in Asia, with its Hong Kong-listed shares down 10% in afternoon trading, on track for their biggest percentage decline in over a year. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (farah.elias@wsj.com)

11-17-23 0144ET