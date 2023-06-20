Trending : Alibaba Shuffles Top Executives

0648 GMT - Alibaba Group Holding is one of the most mentioned companies in the news over the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data, after the e-commerce company announced top-level executive changes. Vice Chairman Joseph Tsai will be taking over as chairman from Daniel Zhang while Eddie Yongming Wu, the head of Taobao, was named chief executive, Alibaba said Tuesday. Zhang holds both top positions, and the appointments go into effect on Sept. 10. Alibaba shares fell by as much as 2.0% after news of the changes and were recently 1.5% lower. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jacques.vanwersch@dowjones.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-20-23 0303ET