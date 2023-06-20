Advanced search
    BABA   US01609W1027

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

(BABA)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:02:56 2023-06-16 pm EDT
92.10 USD   -0.11%
Trending : Alibaba Shuffles Top Executives

06/20/2023 | 03:04am EDT
0648 GMT - Alibaba Group Holding is one of the most mentioned companies in the news over the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data, after the e-commerce company announced top-level executive changes. Vice Chairman Joseph Tsai will be taking over as chairman from Daniel Zhang while Eddie Yongming Wu, the head of Taobao, was named chief executive, Alibaba said Tuesday. Zhang holds both top positions, and the appointments go into effect on Sept. 10. Alibaba shares fell by as much as 2.0% after news of the changes and were recently 1.5% lower. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jacques.vanwersch@dowjones.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-20-23 0303ET

Financials
Sales 2023 871 B 122 B 122 B
Net income 2023 66 343 M 9 311 M 9 311 M
Net cash 2023 136 B 19 019 M 19 019 M
P/E ratio 2023 26,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 682 B 236 B 236 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,78x
EV / Sales 2024 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 235 216
Free-Float 99,0%
Managers and Directors
Yong Zhang Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Michael Evans Independent Director
Hong Xu Chief Financial Officer
Wu Zeming Partner
Pan Hua Xu Senior Investment Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED4.55%236 006
MEITUAN INC.-21.58%109 416
PINDUODUO INC.-2.06%106 114
SHOPIFY INC.86.43%82 761
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.41.18%59 985
COPART, INC.43.34%41 671
