0753 GMT - Ant Group is one of the most mentioned companies in the news over the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data, after it proposed a share buyback. Ant Group said Saturday that it wants to buy back up to 7.6% of its shares at a price that values the Chinese fintech company at about $78.5 billion. Alibaba Group, which owns around a third of Ant Group, said in a Hong Kong exchange filing Sunday that it is considering whether or not to participate. The move came after China's financial regulators fined the Hangzhou-based company close to $1 billion for numerous violations of laws and regulations. The fine indicates that the owner of the Alipay payments platform is close to completing a business overhaul and restructuring to comply fully with the country's financial regulations. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jacques.vanwersch@dowjones.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-10-23 0409ET