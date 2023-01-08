Trending : Jack Ma Relinquishes Control of Ant Group

0209 GMT - Ant Group Co. is one of the most mentioned companies in the news over the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data, after founder Jack Ma relinquished control of the fintech giant that he played a key part in creating. Mr. Ma will own equity in one of two entities that will have voting rights in Ant Group, alongside nine Ant executives and employees who were also given voting rights, the company said Saturday, confirming a Wall Street Journal article from July 29. The move was made to reduce the company's reliance on its larger-than-life founder, who doesn't have an executive role or sit on the company's board. It also paves the way for a potential revival of Ant's IPO plans, which had been slated for November 2020 but were canceled as part of a government crackdown. The IPO won't happen for at least another year, as Chinese securities regulations require a timeout on public listings for companies that have gone through a recent change in control. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jacques.vanwersch@dowjones.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-08-23 2125ET