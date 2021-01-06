Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Alibaba Group Holding Limited    BABA

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

(BABA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. Considers Adding Alibaba, Tencent to China Stock Ban -- Update

01/06/2021 | 03:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dawn Lim, Jing Yang and Gordon Lubold

U.S. officials are considering prohibiting Americans from investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd., said people familiar with the matter.

In recent weeks, State Department and Department of Defense officials have held conversations on expanding a blacklist of companies that are prohibited to U.S. investments because of claimed ties to China's military and security services. The U.S. government announced its original blacklist in November with 31 companies.

The departments have debated with the Treasury Department over whether adding these firms could have wide capital-markets ramifications, the people said. The plan is still under deliberation and may not go through as agencies debate its impact on markets, the people added.

Tencent and Alibaba are China's two most-valuable publicly listed companies with a combined market capitalization of over $1.3 trillion, and their shares are held by scores of U.S. mutual funds and other investors. If enacted, the move would be a major escalation by the exiting Trump administration on its efforts to unwind U.S. investors' holdings in major Chinese companies.

The Trump administration has stepped up efforts to sanction Chinese companies in its final days. On Wednesday, the New York Stock Exchange said it will move ahead to delist China's three biggest telecommunication carriers, backtracking an earlier decision to scrap the plan after receiving "new specific guidance" from the Treasury Department.

On Tuesday, President Trump signed an order prohibiting U.S. individuals and companies from transacting with eight Chinese software apps including Alibaba affiliate Ant Group Co.'s Alipay and Tencent's WeChat Pay. The order takes effect in 45 days, after the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Alibaba and Tencent are tracked by major indexes including those created by MSCI Inc. and FTSE Russell. Alibaba, listed in both New York and Hong Kong, and Hong Kong-listed Tencent are heavyweights in widely followed global stock indexes. Like most foreign companies, the stocks aren't included in the Nasdaq Composite, S&P 500 or Dow Jones Industrial Average.

In the last few weeks of the Trump presidency, U.S. government officials have clashed over the scope of the list of companies off limits to U.S. investors. Pentagon and State officials have been pushing for a list with broad reach that includes high-profile companies and subsidiaries of already-named companies in China. The agencies have urged a tougher line to curb China's military and security services' access to data troves, advanced technologies and expertise. Treasury, fearing forced selling could rock financial markets, wants a more narrow list.

The Pentagon, the lead agency managing the list, had no immediate comment. The State Department and Treasury Department had no immediate comment.

A spokeswoman at Alibaba didn't respond to requests for comment. A spokesman at Tencent declined to comment.

China's Ministry of Commerce didn't respond to a request sent outside business hours, and the Chinese embassy in the U.S. referred to a December comment by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that said "China firmly opposes the wanton suppression of Chinese companies by the United States," and "the Chinese government will continue to safeguard Chinese companies' legitimate and lawful rights and interests."

While Alibaba and Tencent aren't controlled by the Chinese government, the State Department and Pentagon have long said they feared that the companies could be coerced into sharing sensitive data on U.S. citizens and businesses with the Chinese government and serve as a conduit for Beijing to extend its influence.

Scores of Chinese tech companies have raised tens of billions of dollars from U.S. and international investors in the past few years, allowing foreign investors to capitalize on China's rapidly growing economy.

Alibaba and Tencent have been among top constituents in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, accounting for a combined 11% weighting as of Dec. 31. Similarly, the two together have claimed a 12% weighting in the FTSE Emerging Index as of Dec. 31.

Following the November list, Pentagon expanded its list of banned companies in December to include companies such as China's top chip maker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. and oil major China National Offshore Oil Corp.

The State Department in August said the U.S. needs to address the threats of cloud-based systems run by Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu Inc. U.S. officials have become increasingly concerned in recent weeks as Alibaba and Ant come under intense scrutiny at home, further putting them at the mercy of Beijing, according to one of the people familiar with the matter.

The Chinese government has tightened the screws on its tech champions recently, unveiling a sweeping antitrust regulation aimed at the country's biggest internet platforms, launching an investigation into Alibaba and scuttling Ant's blockbuster initial public offering.

In the latest episode, Chinese regulators are trying to get Ant to share the troves of consumer-credit data it has amassed with the central bank's credit-reporting system, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Tencent operates the hugely popular WeChat app, which has become one of the most powerful tools in Beijing's arsenal of tools for monitoring the public. Tencent also owns stakes in several U.S. videogame companies.

Major U.S. asset managers including T. Rowe Price Group Inc., BlackRock Inc. and Vanguard Group are among the top public shareholders of Alibaba and Tencent through funds, according to FactSet data.

Asset managers are lobbying to prevent a situation in which companies such as Alibaba could become blacklisted, said a person familiar with large financial firms' conversations with U.S. regulators.

Last week, the Treasury Department published guidelines that include subsidiaries in the ban if a company named on the list holds ownership of 50% or more in them. Derivatives, bonds and depositary receipts, as well as exchange-traded funds, index funds and mutual funds holding securities issued by these entities in any jurisdiction will also be restricted to U.S. investors.

Write to Dawn Lim at dawn.lim@wsj.com, Jing Yang at Jing.Yang@wsj.com and Gordon Lubold at Gordon.Lubold@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-21 1502ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -1.95% 229.39 Delayed Quote.3.30%
BAIDU, INC. -1.12% 204.4044 Delayed Quote.-1.04%
BLACKROCK, INC. 4.14% 739.26 Delayed Quote.-0.96%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 2.02% 30777.57 Delayed Quote.-1.25%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.76% 53.94 Delayed Quote.-2.07%
MSCI EM (EMERGING MARKETS) (STRD, UHD) 1.19% 1319.971 Real-time Quote.1.02%
MSCI, INC. 1.28% 435.53 Delayed Quote.-3.40%
NASDAQ 100 -0.12% 12671.980522 Delayed Quote.-0.67%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.61% 12759.887051 Delayed Quote.-1.47%
S&P 500 1.46% 3750.58 Delayed Quote.-0.78%
SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION 12.94% 22 End-of-day quote.-0.45%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.23% 596.5 End-of-day quote.5.76%
WTI 2.11% 50.3 Delayed Quote.-1.65%
All news about ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
03:03pU.S. Considers Adding Alibaba, Tencent to China Stock Ban -- Update
DJ
02:49pTENCENT : U.S. mulling to add Alibaba, Tencent to China stock ban - WSJ
RE
02:48pU.S. mulling to add Alibaba, Tencent to China stock ban - WSJ
RE
02:47pTENCENT : U.S. mulling to add Alibaba, Tencent to China stock ban - WSJ
RE
12:01pDEADLINE REMINDER : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming ..
PR
10:56aTrump bars U.S. transactions with eight Chinese apps including Alipay
RE
10:29aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Moderna, Walgreens, Alibaba
09:18aSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Edge Higher Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
04:53aMARKET CHATTER : Alibaba Reportedly Plans to Raise $5 Billion via Bond Sale
MT
01/05Alibaba plans $5 bln bond this month amid regulatory scrutiny -sources
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 699 B 108 B 108 B
Net income 2021 151 B 23 338 M 23 338 M
Net cash 2021 434 B 67 179 M 67 179 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 199 B 650 B 650 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,39x
EV / Sales 2022 3,97x
Nbr of Employees 122 399
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alibaba Group Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 2 246,65 CNY
Last Close Price 1 551,78 CNY
Spread / Highest target 66,0%
Spread / Average Target 44,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yong Zhang Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Michael Evans President & Director
Wei Wu CFO, Director & Head-Strategic Investments
Li Cheng Chief Technology Officer
Chung Hsin Tsai Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED3.30%650 435
PINDUODUO INC.5.36%229 568
MEITUAN DIANPING5.23%225 087
SHOPIFY INC.-1.17%137 237
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-1.51%82 285
EBAY INC.3.54%35 866
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ