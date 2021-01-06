Log in
Alibaba Group Holding Limited    BABA

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

(BABA)
  Report
U.S. mulling to add Alibaba, Tencent to China stock ban - WSJ

01/06/2021 | 02:48pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at its office in Beijing

(Reuters) - U.S. officials are considering prohibiting Americans from investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Tencent Holdings Ltd, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The plan is still under deliberation and may not go through as agencies debate its impact on markets, according to the report. (https://on.wsj.com/3nngMYB)

Alibaba's U.S.-listed shares were down 4.2% in afternoon trading.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning transactions with eight Chinese software applications, including Ant Group's Alipay mobile payment app, escalating tensions with Beijing two weeks before President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

Alibaba and Tencent did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 699 B 108 B 108 B
Net income 2021 151 B 23 338 M 23 338 M
Net cash 2021 434 B 67 179 M 67 179 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 199 B 650 B 650 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,39x
EV / Sales 2022 3,97x
Nbr of Employees 122 399
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alibaba Group Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 2 246,65 CNY
Last Close Price 1 551,78 CNY
Spread / Highest target 66,0%
Spread / Average Target 44,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yong Zhang Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Michael Evans President & Director
Wei Wu CFO, Director & Head-Strategic Investments
Li Cheng Chief Technology Officer
Chung Hsin Tsai Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED3.30%650 435
PINDUODUO INC.5.36%229 568
MEITUAN DIANPING5.23%225 087
SHOPIFY INC.-1.17%137 237
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-1.51%82 285
EBAY INC.3.54%35 866
