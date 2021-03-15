Log in
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

(241)
Alibaba Health Information Technology : GRANT OF RESTRICTED SHARE UNITS

03/15/2021
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the shares in Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited.

ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED ڛԢ਄ੰڦࢹҦஔϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00241)

GRANT OF RESTRICTED SHARE UNITS

GRANT OF RESTRICTED SHARE UNITS

On March 15, 2021, the Company granted 1,708,000 RSUs to 50 Grantees in accordance with the terms of the Share Award Scheme, subject to acceptance.

RESTRICTED SHARE UNITS

On March 15, 2021, the Company granted 1,708,000 RSUs to 50 Grantees in accordance with the terms of the Share Award Scheme, subject to acceptance. In accordance with the terms of the Share Award Scheme, the RSUs were granted to the Grantees under the following terms:

  • - each of the RSUs to be granted to the Grantees represents a right to receive a Share on the date the RSU vests; and

  • - the RSUs granted are not subject to performance targets.

In relation to 1,708,000 RSUs granted to the Grantees, new Shares that rank pari passu in all respects among themselves and with all the Shares in issue from time to time shall be issued to such Grantees upon vesting and settlement of such RSUs.

The RSUs granted typically shall vest in the Grantees within four years from the Date of Grant.

Grantees

To the best of the knowledge of the Directors, none of the 50 Grantees who has been granted RSUs on March 15, 2021 is a Director or a connected person of the Company.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE GRANT

The purposes of the aforesaid grant of RSUs are to (i) attract skilled and experienced personnel for the further development and expansion of the Group by providing them with the opportunity to acquire equity interests in the Company, (ii) recognize the contribution to the success and development of the Group made by the existing employees of the Group, and/or (iii) generally incentivize and motivate our employees to remain with, and to strive for the future development and expansion of, the Group.

DEFINITIONS

''Board''

the board of directors of the Company

''Company''

Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited (

), a company incorporated in Bermuda and listed

on the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 00241)

''connected person''

has the same meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

''Date of Grant''

March 15, 2021

''Director(s)''

director(s) of the Company

''Grantees''

employees of the Company or its affiliate(s) (if any) who are

granted RSUs in accordance with the Share Award Scheme on

the Date of Grant

''Group''

the Company and it subsidiaries

''HK$''

the lawful currency of Hong Kong

''Hong Kong''

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

''Listing Rules''

Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock

Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

''PRC''

the People's Republic of China

''RSU(s)''

restricted share unit(s), being a contingent right to receive

Share(s) which is/are awarded under the Share Award Scheme

-2-

''Share Award

the share award scheme adopted by the Company at a special

Scheme''

general meeting on November 24, 2014, the principal terms of

which were set out on pages 10 to 20 of the Company's circular

dated October 31, 2014

''Shares''

ordinary shares in the issued capital of the Company with a

nominal value of HK$0.01

''Stock Exchange''

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

''subsidiary''

has the same meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

By Order of the Board

ZHU Shunyan

Hong Kong, March 15, 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises seven Directors, of which (i) two are executive Directors, namely Mr. ZHU Shunyan and Mr. TU Yanwu; (ii) two are non-executive Directors, namely Mr. WU Yongming and Mr. XU Hong; and (iii) three are independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. LUO Tong, Mr. WONG King On, Samuel and Ms. HUANG Yi Fei (Vanessa).

Disclaimer

Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 14:02:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
