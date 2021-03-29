Alibaba Health Information Technology : RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON MARCH 29, 2021

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED ڛԢ਄ੰڦࢹҦஔϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00241)

RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON MARCH 29, 2021

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited (the ''Company'') is pleased to announce that, on March 29, 2021, the Company held its special general meeting (the ''SGM'') at which all the ordinary resolutions set out in the notice of special general meeting (the ''Notice'') dated March 8, 2021 were duly passed by way of poll.

Reference is made to the circular (the ''Circular'') of the Company dated March 8, 2021 in respect of the renewal of non-exempt continuing connected transactions contemplated under the Renewed CCT Agreements. Capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular unless the context requires otherwise.

RESULTS OF THE SGM

The Board is pleased to announce that at the SGM held at Holiday Inn Express Hong Kong Causeway Bay, Meeting Room I & II, 7/F., 33 Sharp Street East, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong on Monday, March 29, 2021 at 2 : 30 p.m., all the ordinary resolutions set out in the Notice (the ''Resolutions'') were duly passed by way of poll. The poll results in respect of the Resolutions were as follows:

Number ofORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

Shares Voted (Approximate %)

For Against

the 2022 logistics services framework agreement entered into between the Company and Hangzhou Cainiao Supply Chain Management Co., Ltd* (杭州菜鳥供應鏈管理有限公 司) on February 5, 2021, the continuing connected transactions contemplated thereunder and the proposed annual cap for the year ending March 31, 2022, be and are hereby confirmed, approved and ratified;

2,821,970,572

(99.93%)the 2022 platform services framework agreement entered into between the Company and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (''Alibaba Holding'') on February 5, 2021, the continuing connected transactions contemplated thereunder and the proposed annual cap for the year ending March 31, 2022, be and are hereby confirmed, approved and ratified;

the 2022 advertising services framework agreement entered into between the Company and Alibaba Holding on February 5, 2021, the continuing connected transactions contemplated thereunder and the proposed annual cap for the year ending March 31, 2022, be and are hereby confirmed, approved and ratified;

the 2022 framework technical services agreement entered into between Alibaba Health Technology (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd.* (阿里 健康科技（ 杭州）有限公司), Alibaba Health Technology (Hainan) Co., Ltd.* (阿里健康科技（ 海南）有限公司) and the Tmall Entities (namely, Zhejiang Tmall Technology Co., Ltd.* (浙江天貓技術有限 公司), Zhejiang Tmall Network Co., Ltd.* (浙江天貓網絡有限公司) and/or their applicable affiliates (as the case may be), collectively) on February 5, 2021, the continuing connected transactions contemplated thereunder and the proposed annual cap for the year ending March 31, 2022, be and are hereby confirmed, approved and ratified; and

any one or more of the Directors for and on behalf of the Company be and are hereby authorized to sign, seal, execute and deliver all such documents and deeds, and do all such acts, matters and things as they may in their discretion consider necessary, desirable or expedient to give effect to and/or to implement the transactions contemplated in the Resolutions 1 to 4.

Notes:

(1) The full text of the Resolutions is set out in the Notice.

(2) As at the date of the SGM: (a) the total number of Shares in issue was 13,487,355,042. Since the last next day return submitted by the Company under Rule 13.25B of the Listing Rules, the Company had issued a total of 279,000 Shares due to the exercise of share options by certain employees of the Company under the Company's share award scheme. Such share options were not exercised by a Director and hence a further next day disclosure return was not submitted by the Company under Rule 13.25A(1) of the Listing Rules; (b) Perfect Advance Holding Limited, Ali JK Nutritional Products Holding Limited and Antfin (Hong Kong) Holding Limited, which hold a total of 8,657,515,415 Shares, representing approximately 64.19% of the issued share capital of the Company, have abstained from voting at the SGM. Save as disclosed above, no other Shareholder is required to abstain from voting on the Resolutions contemplated thereunder; (c) the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the Resolutions at the SGM was 4,829,839,627; and (d) the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote only against the Resolutions at the SGM was nil.

(3) Tricor Secretaries Limited, the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, was appointed as the scrutineer at the SGM for the purpose of vote-taking in respect of the Resolutions.

As more than 50% of the total votes were cast in favour of each of Resolutions no.1 to no.5, all the Resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company.

For and on behalf of the Board Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited

ZHU Shunyan

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, March 29, 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises seven Directors, of which (i) two are executive Directors, namely Mr. ZHU Shunyan and Mr. TU Yanwu; (ii) two are non-executive Directors, namely Mr. WU Yongming and Mr. XU Hong; and (iii) three are independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. LUO Tong, Mr. WONG King On, Samuel and Ms. HUANG Yi Fei (Vanessa).

