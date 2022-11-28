Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    241   BMG0171K1018

ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

(241)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  10:59 2022-11-28 pm EST
6.110 HKD   +9.89%
11/28Alibaba Health Shares Rise After Swinging to Profit in First Half
DJ
11/18Pandemic, Central Banks, Property Issues Drive Hong Kong Shares Into Red
MT
11/16South China Financial Offloads More Shares in Alibaba Health
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Alibaba Health Shares Rise After Swinging to Profit in First Half

11/28/2022 | 10:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Clarence Leong


Shares of Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd. rose strongly after it swung to a profit in its fiscal first half.

Alibaba Health's Hong Kong-listed stock gained 9.2% to 6.07 Hong Kong dollars (US$0.78) on Tuesday, paring year-to-date losses to 7.9%. The stock outperformed the Hang Seng Tech index's 4.7% rise and the benchmark Hang Seng Index's 3.5% increase.

The company said late Monday that it achieved a turnaround in its first half ended Sept. 30, posting a net profit of 160.7 million yuan (US$22.3 million), compared with a net loss of CNY231.8 million a year earlier.

Revenue for the period increased 23% from the year-earlier period to CNY11.50 billion, driven by its pharmaceutical direct sales business, which grew 24%, it said. Gross profit margin for that segment improved, thanks to stronger bargaining and digital-marketing capabilities, although overall gross profit margin was flat at 20%, Alibaba Health said.

The company said its pharmaceutical e-commerce platform served 27,000 merchants at the end of the period, up by 2,000 from a year earlier, while annual active consumers of its direct online stores rose more than 30 million to above 120 million over the same period.


Write to Clarence Leong at clarence.leong@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-28-22 2225ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 0.50% 75.88 Delayed Quote.-36.44%
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED 9.89% 6.11 Delayed Quote.-15.48%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.80% 7.18669 Delayed Quote.13.98%
All news about ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
11/28Alibaba Health Shares Rise After Swinging to Profit in First Half
DJ
11/18Pandemic, Central Banks, Property Issues Drive Hong Kong Shares Into Red
MT
11/16South China Financial Offloads More Shares in Alibaba Health
MT
11/15Xi-Biden Meeting Sends Hong Kong Stocks Higher
MT
10/26Hong Kong Hang Seng Up 1% on Central Bank Outlooks
MT
10/26Alibaba Health Shares Rise After Profit-Swing Guidance
DJ
10/25Alibaba Health Forecasts Swing to Profit During April-Sept
MT
10/25Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited Provides Unaudited Consolidated Earnings ..
CI
10/25Hong Kong Hang Seng Index Slips 0.1% as Tech Stocks Firm
MT
10/24Hong Kong Hang Seng Down 6.4%; Property and Tech Issues Routed
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 25 152 M 3 489 M 3 489 M
Net income 2023 -214 M -29,7 M -29,7 M
Net cash 2023 10 042 M 1 393 M 1 393 M
P/E ratio 2023 -88,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 69 256 M 9 608 M 9 608 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,35x
EV / Sales 2024 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 1 849
Free-Float 35,4%
Chart ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 5,13 CNY
Average target price 5,29 CNY
Spread / Average Target 3,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shun Yan Zhu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yanwu Tu Senior Finance Director
Di Fan Shen Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Tong Luo Independent Non-Executive Director
King On Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED-15.48%9 627
AMAZON.COM, INC.-43.97%952 937
JD.COM, INC.-29.38%77 461
COUPANG, INC.-32.85%34 928
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.1.63%25 914
ETSY, INC.-45.05%15 122