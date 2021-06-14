Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    241   BMG0171K1018

ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

(241)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 06/11
17.9 HKD   +0.45%
05:52pAlibaba Health-backed LinkDoc files for U.S. IPO
RE
06/09Hong Kong Hang Seng Edges Down 0.1% After China Inflation Report
MT
06/09Hong Kong shares end lower as U.S. bill on China tech threat weighs
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alibaba Health-backed LinkDoc files for U.S. IPO

06/14/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 14 (Reuters) - LinkDoc Technology Ltd, a medical data company backed by a subsidiary of Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd, filed for an initial public offering in the United States on Monday.

The Beijing-based company, which offers cancer-focused healthcare services, reported a 41% jump in revenue for the three months ended March 31, according to the filing.

For the same period, net loss attributable to LinkDoc widened to 135.4 million renminbi ($21.17 million) from 61.6 million renminbi a year earlier.

The company's listing plans come despite the U.S. introducing measures that could result in foreign companies being delisted from American stock exchanges within three years if they do not comply with the country's auditing standards.

LinkDoc said it will use the proceeds from the offering to strengthen its research and development capacities and for investments and acquisitions, among others.

The company will list on the Nasdaq under the symbol "LDOC", it said.

Alibaba Health is the healthcare flagship platform for the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd conglomerate.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and CICC are the underwriters for the proposed IPO.

($1 = 6.3967 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 1.09% 213.94 Delayed Quote.-9.06%
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED 0.45% 17.9 End-of-day quote.-21.83%
MORGAN STANLEY -1.44% 90.72 Delayed Quote.34.32%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.74% 14174.143114 Delayed Quote.9.16%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.22% 6.4053 Delayed Quote.-1.60%
All news about ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
05:52pAlibaba Health-backed LinkDoc files for U.S. IPO
RE
06/09Hong Kong Hang Seng Edges Down 0.1% After China Inflation Report
MT
06/09Hong Kong shares end lower as U.S. bill on China tech threat weighs
RE
06/07Hong Kong Hang Seng Down 0.45%; Tech Sector Soft, Casinos Lose
MT
06/07Hong Kong stocks close lower after China trade data
RE
05/28Hong Kong Hang Seng Finishes Flat, Banks Up, Tech Issues Down
MT
05/26Hong Kong Hang Seng Up 0.9% on Global Rally, Beijing Fiscal Outlook
MT
05/26Alibaba Health Swings to Profit in FY21 as Revenue Surges 62%; Shares Tank 7%
MT
05/24Hong Kong Hang Seng Down 0.2%; Tech Sector Slumps
MT
05/12Hong Kong Hang Seng Up 0.8%, As Tech Sector Regains Favor
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 16 656 M 2 604 M 2 604 M
Net income 2021 458 M 71,6 M 71,6 M
Net cash 2021 5 150 M 805 M 805 M
P/E ratio 2021 563x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 199 B 31 080 M 31 086 M
EV / Sales 2021 11,6x
EV / Sales 2022 7,86x
Nbr of Employees 1 033
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 22,31 CNY
Last Close Price 14,75 CNY
Spread / Highest target 179%
Spread / Average Target 51,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Shun Yan Zhu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tong Luo Independent Non-Executive Director
King On Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Yi Fei Huang Independent Non-Executive Director
Yong Ming Eddie Wu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED-21.83%31 087
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.9.90%45 755
CLOVER HEALTH INVESTMENTS, CORP.-10.38%6 134
OMNICELL, INC.15.84%6 005
PRO MEDICUS LIMITED47.34%4 036
SECTRA AB (PUBL)-8.66%3 101