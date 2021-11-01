China's blue-chip shares fall on hit from recent COVID-19 outbreaks

SHANGHAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - China's blue-chips stocks fell
on Monday as recent COVID-19 outbreaks in the country weighed on
consumption, tourism and the broader services sector.
** The CSI300 index fell 0.2%, to 4,897.55 points
at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite
index gained 0.1%, to 3,549.93 points.
** The Hang Seng index dropped 1.1% to 25,098.87
points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises index lost
0.8% to 8,886.09.
** Shares in consumer staples, tourism
and transport dropped between 0.8% and 3.1%.
** Activity in China's services sector grew at a slower pace
in October as the country combats small-scale COVID-19 outbreaks
hitting mainly the north.
** "The non-manufacturing PMI could drop much further in
November, as Beijing may significantly tighten travel
restrictions in coming weeks, in order to contain the current
wave ahead of the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush," Nomura
analysts said.
** Separately, China's factory activity contracted more than
expected in October, hurt by persistently high raw material
prices and softer domestic demand.
** Real estate firms declined for a sixth
session and the index was down 1.8%, as a recent planned pilot
real-estate tax scheme dented risk appetite in the sector.
** Although banks have been requested by Beijing to avoid
overly severe property curbs, Nomura said "it's still
fine-tuning, not outright easing" and the brokerage expected
"the environment may continue to decline for the property
sector".
** In Hong Kong, tech giants and healthcare firms weighed on
the benchmark Hang Seng index.
** The Hang Seng Tech index lost 1.7% after
China's market regulator proposed a long list of
responsibilities it said it wanted the country's internet
platforms to uphold..
** The healthcare sub-index slumped 3.6%. Alibaba
Health Information Technology Ltd and Wuxi Biologics
Inc plunged more than 6% each, making them the top two
percentage decliners on the Hang Seng index.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)