  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    241   BMG0171K1018

ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

(241)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

China's blue-chip shares fall on hit from recent COVID-19 outbreaks

11/01/2021 | 12:40am EDT
SHANGHAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - China's blue-chips stocks fell on Monday as recent COVID-19 outbreaks in the country weighed on consumption, tourism and the broader services sector.

** The CSI300 index fell 0.2%, to 4,897.55 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite index gained 0.1%, to 3,549.93 points.

** The Hang Seng index dropped 1.1% to 25,098.87 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises index lost 0.8% to 8,886.09.

** Shares in consumer staples, tourism and transport dropped between 0.8% and 3.1%.

** Activity in China's services sector grew at a slower pace in October as the country combats small-scale COVID-19 outbreaks hitting mainly the north.

** "The non-manufacturing PMI could drop much further in November, as Beijing may significantly tighten travel restrictions in coming weeks, in order to contain the current wave ahead of the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush," Nomura analysts said.

** Separately, China's factory activity contracted more than expected in October, hurt by persistently high raw material prices and softer domestic demand.

** Real estate firms declined for a sixth session and the index was down 1.8%, as a recent planned pilot real-estate tax scheme dented risk appetite in the sector.

** Although banks have been requested by Beijing to avoid overly severe property curbs, Nomura said "it's still fine-tuning, not outright easing" and the brokerage expected "the environment may continue to decline for the property sector".

** In Hong Kong, tech giants and healthcare firms weighed on the benchmark Hang Seng index.

** The Hang Seng Tech index lost 1.7% after China's market regulator proposed a long list of responsibilities it said it wanted the country's internet platforms to uphold..

** The healthcare sub-index slumped 3.6%. Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd and Wuxi Biologics Inc plunged more than 6% each, making them the top two percentage decliners on the Hang Seng index. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED -3.25% 9.83 End-of-day quote.-57.07%
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC. 2.78% 118.4 End-of-day quote.15.18%
Financials
Sales 2022 23 093 M 3 606 M 3 606 M
Net income 2022 119 M 18,6 M 18,6 M
Net cash 2022 10 757 M 1 680 M 1 680 M
P/E ratio 2022 547x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 109 B 17 033 M 17 014 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,25x
EV / Sales 2023 2,87x
Nbr of Employees 1 033
Free-Float 30,0%
Technical analysis trends ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 8,08 CNY
Average target price 17,99 CNY
Spread / Average Target 123%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shun Yan Zhu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Di Fan Shen Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Tong Luo Independent Non-Executive Director
King On Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Yi Fei Huang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED-57.07%17 033
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.16.44%48 635
OMNICELL, INC.48.43%7 745
PRO MEDICUS LIMITED55.97%4 174
CLOVER HEALTH INVESTMENTS, CORP.-55.28%3 209
EVOLENT HEALTH, INC.82.60%2 561