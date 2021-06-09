Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    241   BMG0171K1018

ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

(241)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 06/07
18.72 HKD   -4.78%
04:40aHong Kong shares end lower as U.S. bill on China tech threat weighs
RE
06/07Hong Kong Hang Seng Down 0.45%; Tech Sector Soft, Casinos Lose
MT
06/07Hong Kong stocks close lower after China trade data
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hong Kong shares end lower as U.S. bill on China tech threat weighs

06/09/2021 | 04:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* HSI -0.1%, HSCE -0.2%, CSI300 +0.1%

* U.S. Senate passes sweeping bill to address China tech threat

* China May PPI +9% y/y, fastest pace in over 12 years

BEIJING, June 9 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares closed lower on Wednesday, dragged by tech firms after U.S. Senator passed a package of laws aimed at boosting its ability to take on Chinese technology.

** The Hang Seng index ended down 38.75 points or 0.13% at 28,742.63. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.23% to 10,704.75.

** The IT sector dipped 0.48%, the financial sector ended 0.45% lower, while the sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 2.1% and the property sector added 0.93%.

** The biggest loser on the Hang Seng was Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd, which fell 2.48%.

** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.32% at 3,591.40, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 0.08%.

** The U.S. Senate voted 68-32 on Tuesday to approve a sweeping package of legislation intended to boost the country's ability to compete with Chinese technology.

** The Chinese foreign ministry on Wednesday urged the United States to stop promoting such laws and to stop depicting China as a threat.

** China's factory gate prices rose at their fastest annual pace in over 12 years in May, driven by surging commodity prices, adding to global price pressures at a time when policymakers are trying to revitalise growth following the COVID-19-induced slump.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.35%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.35%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.3924 per U.S. dollar at 0816 GMT, up 0.13%. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED -4.78% 18.72 End-of-day quote.-18.25%
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP 3.15% 11.78 End-of-day quote.-20.94%
CHINA FEIHE LIMITED -1.87% 20.95 End-of-day quote.15.36%
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED -1.01% 44.1 End-of-day quote.-5.77%
CNOOC LIMITED 2.35% 8.72 End-of-day quote.21.45%
HANG SENG -0.07% 28746.63 Real-time Quote.5.63%
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC. -4.10% 98.3 End-of-day quote.-34.47%
All news about ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
04:40aHong Kong shares end lower as U.S. bill on China tech threat weighs
RE
06/07Hong Kong Hang Seng Down 0.45%; Tech Sector Soft, Casinos Lose
MT
06/07Hong Kong stocks close lower after China trade data
RE
05/28Hong Kong Hang Seng Finishes Flat, Banks Up, Tech Issues Down
MT
05/26Hong Kong Hang Seng Up 0.9% on Global Rally, Beijing Fiscal Outlook
MT
05/26Alibaba Health Swings to Profit in FY21 as Revenue Surges 62%; Shares Tank 7%
MT
05/24Hong Kong Hang Seng Down 0.2%; Tech Sector Slumps
MT
05/12Hong Kong Hang Seng Up 0.8%, As Tech Sector Regains Favor
MT
05/03Hong Kong stocks end over 1% lower as financials, Mengniu weigh
RE
05/03Hong Kong stocks drop near 2% as financials weigh
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 16 656 M 2 605 M 2 605 M
Net income 2021 458 M 71,6 M 71,6 M
Net cash 2021 5 150 M 805 M 805 M
P/E ratio 2021 583x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 206 B 32 201 M 32 228 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,1x
EV / Sales 2022 8,12x
Nbr of Employees 1 033
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 23,03 CNY
Last Close Price 15,29 CNY
Spread / Highest target 170%
Spread / Average Target 50,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Shun Yan Zhu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tong Luo Independent Non-Executive Director
King On Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Yi Fei Huang Independent Non-Executive Director
Yong Ming Eddie Wu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED-18.25%32 201
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.7.05%44 568
OMNICELL, INC.17.00%6 057
CLOVER HEALTH INVESTMENTS, CORP.32.08%4 865
PRO MEDICUS LIMITED43.15%3 956
SECTRA AB (PUBL)-16.02%2 873