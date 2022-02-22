Hong Kong shares log worst slump in five months on Ukraine crisis, tech crackdown fears

* HSI -2.7%, HSCE -2.2%
* Fresh fears over China regulatory crackdown drives tech
rout
* Oil refiners gain on higher crude prices
SHANGHAI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares closed lower
on Tuesday, with the Hang Seng index witnessing its biggest
daily drop in five months, as worsening Ukraine crisis and fears
over a fresh round of regulatory crackdowns in the tech sector
rattled sentiment.
** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down
650.07 points or 2.69% at 23,520.00, logging the steepest slump
since Sept. 20. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index
fell 2.19% to 8,270.69.
** Leading the losses, the IT sector dipped 1.76% and
the financial sector slumped 3.18%.
** Investors dumped riskier equity assets after Russian
President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions in
eastern Ukraine as independent.
** Investor worries over the potential for a fresh wave of
regulatory crackdowns in China's tech firms set off steep drops
in tech shares, including food delivery giant Meituan,
which was among the worst H-share decliners.
** Chinese authorities have told state-owned firms and banks to
start a fresh round of checks on their financial exposure and
other links to Ant Group Co Ltd, Bloomberg News reported on
Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares
rose 0.3%, bucking the broader market slump on higher
oil prices, with PetroChina Co Ltd as the top gainer
on the Hang Seng.
** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed down
0.96% at 3,457.15 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index
ended down 1.3%.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index
was weaker by 1.55%, while Japan's Nikkei index
closed down 1.71%.
** The yuan was quoted at 6.3374 per U.S. dollar at
08:12 UTC, 0.03% weaker than the previous close of 6.3352.
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V)