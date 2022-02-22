Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    241   BMG0171K1018

ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

(241)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Hong Kong shares log worst slump in five months on Ukraine crisis, tech crackdown fears

02/22/2022 | 03:46am EST
* HSI -2.7%, HSCE -2.2%

* Fresh fears over China regulatory crackdown drives tech rout

* Oil refiners gain on higher crude prices

SHANGHAI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares closed lower on Tuesday, with the Hang Seng index witnessing its biggest daily drop in five months, as worsening Ukraine crisis and fears over a fresh round of regulatory crackdowns in the tech sector rattled sentiment. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 650.07 points or 2.69% at 23,520.00, logging the steepest slump since Sept. 20. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 2.19% to 8,270.69.

** Leading the losses, the IT sector dipped 1.76% and the financial sector slumped 3.18%.

** Investors dumped riskier equity assets after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent.

** Investor worries over the potential for a fresh wave of regulatory crackdowns in China's tech firms set off steep drops in tech shares, including food delivery giant Meituan, which was among the worst H-share decliners.

** Chinese authorities have told state-owned firms and banks to start a fresh round of checks on their financial exposure and other links to Ant Group Co Ltd, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 0.3%, bucking the broader market slump on higher oil prices, with PetroChina Co Ltd as the top gainer on the Hang Seng. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.96% at 3,457.15 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 1.3%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.55%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 1.71%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.3374 per U.S. dollar at 08:12 UTC, 0.03% weaker than the previous close of 6.3352. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED -4.77% 5.59 Delayed Quote.-10.93%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (AUD/CNY) 0.14% 4.55724 Delayed Quote.-1.63%
BRITISH POUND / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (GBP/CNY) -0.23% 8.593894 Delayed Quote.0.03%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (CAD/CNY) -0.01% 4.9667 Delayed Quote.-1.29%
CNOOC LIMITED 0.60% 10.06 Delayed Quote.24.53%
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED -10.94% 109.1 Delayed Quote.-16.55%
EURO / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (EUR/CNY) 0.14% 7.171 Delayed Quote.-0.91%
HANG SENG -2.69% 23520 Delayed Quote.3.97%
HANG SENG CHINA ENTERPRISES -2.19% 8270.69 Delayed Quote.2.67%
INDIAN RUPEE / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (INR/CNY) -0.57% 0.084549 Delayed Quote.-0.68%
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY 2.75% 89.55 Delayed Quote.20.96%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.62% 98.84 Delayed Quote.21.59%
MEITUAN INC. -5.10% 171.3 Delayed Quote.-19.92%
NIKKEI 225 -1.71% 26449.61 Real-time Quote.-5.80%
NONGFU SPRING CO., LTD. 0.42% 48.35 Delayed Quote.-6.41%
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED 1.71% 4.17 Delayed Quote.18.16%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -1.20% 4162.61 Delayed Quote.-5.82%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -1.68% 3926.61 Delayed Quote.-4.11%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.14% 6.3336 Delayed Quote.-0.52%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.01% 6.3352 Delayed Quote.-0.43%
WTI 2.09% 94.482 Delayed Quote.21.54%
Financials
Sales 2022 20 339 M 3 210 M 3 210 M
Net income 2022 -484 M -76,4 M -76,4 M
Net cash 2022 10 633 M 1 678 M 1 678 M
P/E ratio 2022 -127x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 64 262 M 10 144 M 10 144 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,64x
EV / Sales 2023 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 1 334
Free-Float -
Chart ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 4,77 CNY
Average target price 9,42 CNY
Spread / Average Target 97,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shun Yan Zhu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Di Fan Shen Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Tong Luo Independent Non-Executive Director
King On Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Yi Fei Huang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED-10.93%10 144
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.-14.71%33 505
OMNICELL, INC.-30.20%5 534
PRO MEDICUS LIMITED-31.07%3 239
SECTRA AB (PUBL)-31.92%2 811
ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC.10.51%2 499