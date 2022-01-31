Alicanto Minerals : More significant results extend known mineralisation at Sala

About Alicanto Minerals

Alicanto Minerals (ASX: AQI) is pursuing aggressive exploration campaigns in Sweden's highly-regarded mining region of Bergslagen. The first of these is targeting extensions of the historic Sala silver-zinc-lead deposit and the second involves greenfields exploration around the Greater Falun copper-gold and polymetallic skarn project.

The Company is highly leveraged to exploration success and puts a strong emphasis on ensuring that drilling and news flow is ongoing. This approach underpins its strategy of creating shareholder value by discovering, growing and developing precious and base metal resources in the tier-one location of Sweden.

The strategy is driven by a Board and Management team comprising a broad range of expertise, including extensive technical, operational, financial and commercial skills as well as experience in mining exploration, strategy, venture capital, acquisitions and corporate finance.

Media

For further information, contact: Paul Armstrong - Read Corporate +61 8 9388 1474

Competent Persons Statement

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on and fairly represents information compiled by Mr Erik Lundstam, who is a Member of The Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Lundstam is the Chief Geologist for the Company. Mr Lundstam has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Lundstam consents to their inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Forward Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors constitute, among others, continued funding, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the actual results of exploration activities; changes in project parameters as exploration strategies continue to be refined; renewal of mineral concessions; accidents, labour disputes, contract and agreement disputes, and other sovereign risks related to changes in government policy; changes in policy in application of mining code; political instability; as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's rights issue prospectus. The Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward looking statements, however there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.