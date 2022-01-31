Alicanto Minerals : More significant results extend known mineralisation at Sala

High-graderock-chips define multiple new silver, zinc, lead, copper and gold targets with significant potential close to existing lodes; Results include:
1,480 g/t Ag and 1% Cu (New Target Area)
10.3% Zn and 118 g/t Ag (New Target Area)
1.3% Cu, 127 g/t Ag and 0.4 g/t Au (New Target Area)
275 g/t Ag and 1% Pb (New Target Area)
183 g/t Ag and 1.5% Pb (New Target Area)
Detailed geological review of the Sala Project has identified mineralisation over a 3km strike and 1.5km width with comparable scale to the Garpenberg mine (54.4 Mt Produced, 89.5 Mt in Reserve @ 2.8% Zn, 1.3% Pb, 94 g/t Ag8), located only 50km to the north-west.
Three rigs targeting continued expansion of known mineralisation at Prince and Sala (200 Moz silver mined historically).3
Previously reported high-grade silver, zinc and lead assays at Sala (AQI:ASX 3rd August 2021)1:
87m@ 40 g/t Ag, 5.3% Zn, 0.3% Pb
0.35m @ 6,812 g/t Ag
9.85m@ 203 g/t Ag, 6.4% Zn
0.7m @844 g/t Ag, 1.8% Zn and 16.3% Pb
37.2m @ 50 g/t Ag, 6.1% Zn
15.9m @ 157 g/t Ag and 4.2% Zn
11.9m @ 15 g/t Ag, 8.1% Zn
14.0m @ 30 g/t Ag, 7.6% Zn, 0.2% Pb
Alicanto Minerals (ASX: AQI) is pleased to advise that drilling and rock-chips have continued to extend the known mineralisation within its polymetallic Sala silver-zinc-lead-copper-gold project in Sweden.
ASX: AQI
Page 2 of 10
CONTACT DETAILS
ACN: 149 126 858
T: +61 8 6279 9425
Principal and Registered Office
E: info@alicantominerals.com.au
Ground Floor, 24 Outram St
ASX: AQI
W: www.alicantominerals.com.au
West Perth WA 6005
For personal use only
Alicanto Managing Director Peter George said the latest results further highlighted the immense potential to establish a project with genuine scale.
"These results support our strategy to build a substantial resource at Sala with the potential to underpin a stand-alone operation," Mr George said.
"We are well funded for 2022 with our recent $7m capital raising and we continue to grow the boundaries of the known mineralisation at Sala. The mineralisation remains open and we have three rigs drilling now."
Details of Results
The diamond drill holes SAL21-07 to SAL2-13 have intersected multiple zones of mineralisation with sphalerite, galena and silver in various amounts.
The drillholes were drilled perpendicular to the main stratabound mineralisation dipping 50 degrees towards the west. Primary replacement skarn hosted by breccia-style structures are thought to give bonanza grades and widths in a different direction along that plate.
Figure 1: Plan view geology map over the Sala Silver-Zinc-Lead Project. The Sala Lode (shown in dark blue) historically produced over 200 Moz of Silver3,7 from 5 Mt mined from an underground mining operation. The Prince Lode is annotated in red (bold) and is so far approximately 500m in strike and remains open. Multiple mineralised zones in close proximity demonstrate Sala's immense potential. Image edited after Jansson et al 20194,5,6.
Page | 2
For personal use only
Figure 2: A-B Long Section projected onto the plane through the 3km long strike of multiple mineralised zones including Prince Lode and the Sala mine looking towards the east with the Sala Mine (200 Moz Ag produced) in the background illustrated in dark blue. Multiple mineralised zones are shallow and open, demonstrating the immense potential of the Sala project. Drilling is ongoing with three rigs currently operating.
Images show the area of current drilling ready for the upcoming maiden resource with all historic drill intersections (AQI:ASX 15th February 2021)1 and all previously released Alicanto intersections (AQI:ASX 3rd August 2021 and 13th October 2021)1. Note that several parallel horizons are projected onto this profile.
Updated Geological Review
Recently published academic research has outlined several stratabound medial magnetite-serpentine horizons in Sala closely associated with Zn-Pb-Ag mineralisation.
The magnetite-serpentine represents targeting vectors for stratabound sphalerite dominated mineralisation and has a magnetic signature detectable with modern geophysical equipment from surface and air. Several branches of stratabound sulphide mineralised magnetite-serpentine horizons have been identified, interpreted to each represent different stratigraphic levels of the limestone sequence.
Classic Sala galena-silver dominated mineralisation is strongly structurally controlled and crosscuts the stratabound type. Locally the silver-rich mineralisation has a low content of sulphides, with silver occurring in sulphosalts.
A third mineralisation style represents more intrusion-proximal massive pyroxene with strong sphalerite mineralisation. This has only been identified at the Glas workings in the southern part of the system and represent a highly attractive exploration target for future work.
In addition, newly published material by the government's geological survey covers all known sulphide showings in Sala Region, with published rock chip assay results further supporting the exploration potential elsewhere from Prince Lode.
Alicanto Minerals (ASX: AQI) is pursuing aggressive exploration campaigns in Sweden's highly-regarded mining region of Bergslagen. The first of these is targeting extensions of the historic Sala silver-zinc-lead deposit and the second involves greenfields exploration around the Greater Falun copper-gold and polymetallic skarn project.
The Company is highly leveraged to exploration success and puts a strong emphasis on ensuring that drilling and news flow is ongoing. This approach underpins its strategy of creating shareholder value by discovering, growing and developing precious and base metal resources in the tier-one location of Sweden.
The strategy is driven by a Board and Management team comprising a broad range of expertise, including extensive technical, operational, financial and commercial skills as well as experience in mining exploration, strategy, venture capital, acquisitions and corporate finance.
Media
For further information, contact: Paul Armstrong - Read Corporate +61 8 9388 1474
Competent Persons Statement
The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on and fairly represents information compiled by Mr Erik Lundstam, who is a Member of The Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Lundstam is the Chief Geologist for the Company. Mr Lundstam has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Lundstam consents to their inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
Forward Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors constitute, among others, continued funding, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the actual results of exploration activities; changes in project parameters as exploration strategies continue to be refined; renewal of mineral concessions; accidents, labour disputes, contract and agreement disputes, and other sovereign risks related to changes in government policy; changes in policy in application of mining code; political instability; as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's rights issue prospectus. The Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward looking statements, however there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.
Page | 4
For personal use only
End Notes
For full details of these Exploration results, refer to the said Announcement or Release on the said date. Alicanto is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the said announcement.
TSXV Announcements Tumi Resources 1st January 2009, 26th February 2009, 1st March 2012, 2nd March 2012 and 6th November 2012. For full details of these Exploration results, refer to the said Announcement on 15th February 2021. Alicanto is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the said announcement.
Sala mine statistics obtained from a report written by Tegengren, 1924 "Sveriges Adlare Malmer & Bergverk". For full details of these Exploration results, refer to the said Announcement on 15 February 2021. Alicanto is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the said announcement.
An updated genetic model for metamorphosed and deformed, c. 1.89 Ga magnesian Zn-Pb-Ag skarn deposit, Sala area, Bergslagen, Sweden by N.Jansson et.al 2019.
Petrography, Alteration & Structure of the Bronäs Zn-Pb-Ag deposits, Bergslagen, Sweden by T.Turner 2020.
Sala Mine Maps (Plankarta oever Sala Grufvefaelt 1891).
15/02/2021 AQI secures historic high grade silver project in Sweden For full details of these Exploration results, refer to the said Announcement on 15th February 2021. Alicanto is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the said announcement.
Garpenberg Mine statistics obtained from "Boliden Summary Report, Resources and Reserves, 2020" andhttps://www.boliden.com/operations/mines/boliden-garpenbergrefer below Table1-1.The report is a summary of internal / Competent Persons' Reports for Garpenberg. Boliden method of reporting Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves intends to comply with the Pan-European Reserves and Resources Reporting Committee (PERC) "PERC Reporting Standard 2017".
Page | 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Alicanto Minerals Limited published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 22:40:16 UTC.