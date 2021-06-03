Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alico, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALCO   US0162301040

ALICO, INC.

(ALCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Alico, Inc. to Participate at the 21st Annual Oppenheimer Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference

06/03/2021 | 11:16am EDT
FORT MYERS, Fla., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. (“Alico” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALCO) today announced that John Kiernan, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and Richard Rallo, the Company’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host one-on-one and small group meetings at the Oppenheimer 21st Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference. The conference is being held June 15-16, 2021 in a virtual format. To schedule a meeting with Alico, please contact your Oppenheimer sales representative.

About Alico

Alico, Inc. primarily operates two divisions: Alico Citrus, one of the nation’s largest citrus producers, and Land Management and Other Operations, which includes land leasing and related support operations. Learn more about Alico (Nasdaq: "ALCO") at www.alicoinc.com.

Investor Contact:
Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@alicoinc.com

Richard Rallo
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(239) 226-2000
rrallo@alicoinc.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 101 M - -
Net income 2021 34,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,09x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 246 M 246 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,44x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 251
Free-Float 47,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John E. Kiernan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Rallo Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, CAO & SVP
Benjamin D. Fishman Executive Chairman
James E. Sampel Chief Information Officer
R. Gregory Eisner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALICO, INC.5.83%246
VILMORIN & CIE19.47%1 648
MISSION PRODUCE, INC.36.08%1 445
COSTA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-16.42%1 060
VILLAGE FARMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-1.01%860
SHANGHAI XUERONG BIOTECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-31.95%615