Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alico, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALCO   US0162301040

ALICO, INC.

(ALCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alico, Inc. to Present at the Sidoti Microcap Investor Conference

11/29/2021 | 08:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FORT MYERS, Fla., Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. (“Alico” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALCO) today announced that John Kiernan, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and Richard Rallo, the Company’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Sidoti Microcap Conference, to be held virtually December 8-9, 2021.

The Company’s presentation will begin at 10:45 am ET on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. The Company will also be hosting virtual one-on-one and small group meetings. A live broadcast of the presentation will be available online in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at ir.alicoinc.com.

About Alico

Alico, Inc. primarily operates two divisions: Alico Citrus, one of the nation’s largest citrus producers, and Land Management and Other Operations, which includes land leasing and related support operations. Learn more about Alico (Nasdaq: "ALCO") at www.alicoinc.com.

Investor Contact:
Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@alicoinc.com

Richard Rallo
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(239) 226-2000
rrallo@alicoinc.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about ALICO, INC.
08:31aAlico, Inc. to Present at the Sidoti Microcap Investor Conference
GL
11/23Alico, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday,..
GL
11/23Alico, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday,..
GL
11/10Alico, Inc. to Attend the Roth Capital 10th Annual Technology & Inaugural AgTech Answer..
AQ
09/23ALICO, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/14ALICO : to Present at the Sidoti Small Cap Investor Conference
AQ
09/13ALICO, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09/13Alico, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021, Payable ..
CI
08/09ALICO : to Present at the Sidoti Microcap Investor Conference
AQ
08/06ALICO : Roth Capital Adjusts Price Target on Alico to $44 From $40, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALICO, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 106 M - -
Net income 2021 32,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,30x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 267 M 267 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,51x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 251
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart ALICO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Alico, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALICO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 35,53 $
Average target price 44,00 $
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John E. Kiernan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Rallo Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, CAO & SVP
Benjamin D. Fishman Executive Chairman
James E. Sampel Chief Information Officer
R. Gregory Eisner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALICO, INC.14.54%267
VILMORIN & CIE11.56%1 426
MISSION PRODUCE, INC.24.32%1 321
COSTA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-28.19%968
VILLAGE FARMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-31.11%612
SHANGHAI XUERONG BIOTECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-44.37%502