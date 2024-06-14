Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Alico Inc. published this content on 14 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2024 20:36:04 UTC.
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|25.14 USD
|-2.93%
|-2.78%
|-13.55%
|Jun. 10
|Alico Signs New Citrus Fruit Supply Agreement with Tropicana Brands Group
|MT
|May. 28
|Alico, Inc. Appoints Mitch Hutchcraft as Executive Vice President of Real Estate
|CI
Attachments
Disclaimer
Alico Inc. published this content on 14 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2024 20:36:04 UTC.
|Alico Signs New Citrus Fruit Supply Agreement with Tropicana Brands Group
|MT
|Alico, Inc. Appoints Mitch Hutchcraft as Executive Vice President of Real Estate
|CI
|Transcript : Alico, Inc., Q2 2024 Earnings Call, May 07, 2024
|Alico, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended March 31, 2024
|CI
|Transcript : Alico, Inc., Q1 2024 Earnings Call, Feb 08, 2024
|Earnings Flash (ALCO) ALICO Posts Q1 Revenue $14M, vs. Street Est of $11.5M
|MT
|Alico, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended December 31, 2023
|CI
|North American Morning Briefing : Hopes of March -2-
|DJ
|Alico, Inc, Alico-Agri, Ltd., Alico Plant World, L.L.C., Alico Fruit Company, Llc, Alico Land Development Inc., and Alico Citrus Nursery, Llc Enters into Fourteenth Amendment to Credit Agreement
|CI
|Transcript : Alico, Inc., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Dec 07, 2023
|Alico, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
|North American Morning Briefing : Stock Futures Rise With More Jobs Data on Tap
|DJ
|Alico CFO Perry Del Vecchio Steps Down, to be Succeeded by Bradley Heine
|MT
|Alico, Inc. Appoints Bradley Heine as Principal Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer
|CI
|Alico, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Changes
|CI
|Transcript : Alico, Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 03, 2023
|Earnings Flash (ALCO) ALICO Reports Q3 Revenue $7.3M
|MT
|Alico, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|Transcript : Alico, Inc., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, May 04, 2023
|Alico, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended March 31, 2023
|CI
|Alico, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023, Payable on April 14, 2023
|CI
|Sector Update:Consumer Discretionary Stocks Trade Mixed
|MT
|Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Falling in Afternoon Trading
|MT
|Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Slip Premarket Monday
|MT
|Transcript : Alico, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 06, 2023
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-13.55%
|197M
|+17.55%
|1.04B
|-.--%
|780M
|+1.68%
|740M
|-40.86%
|531M
|+6.85%
|372M
|-21.42%
|334M
|+4.35%
|319M
|-36.79%
|253M
|+5.35%
|249M