Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.
On June 14, 2024, the Board of Directors of Alico, Inc. declared a third quarter of fiscal year 2024 cash dividend of $0.05 per share on its outstanding common stock to be paid to shareholders of record as of June 28, 2024, with payment expected on July 12, 2024.
The information contained in Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly provided by specific reference in such a filing.

