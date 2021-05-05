Alico : FIFTH AMENDMENT TO FIRST AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT

FIFTHAMENDMENTTOFIRSTAMENDEDANDRESTATEDCREDITAGREEMENT

LoanNos.197235&197356 Effective Date:May 1, 2021WHEREAS,thisFifthAmendmenttoFirstAmendedandRestatedCreditAgreement(this

'Amendment') is made effective as of the 1st day of May, 2021, by and among ALICO, INC., aFlorida corporation, ALICO LAND DEVELOPMENT, INC., a Florida corporation, and ALICOFRUITCOMPANY,LLC,aFloridalimitedliabilitycompany(jointlyandseverally,the'Borrower') and METROPOLITAN LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, a New York corporation('MLIC') and New England Life Insurance Company ('NELICO') (MLIC and NELICO andhereinafter,individuallyandcollectivelyreferredtoasthe'Co-Lenders');and

WHEREAS, Co-Lenders and Borrower are parties to that certain First Amended andRestated Credit Agreement dated December 1, 2014, as amended by that certain Amendment toFirstAmendedandRestatedCreditAgreementdatedasofFebruary1,2015,bySecondAmendment to First Amended and Rested Credit Agreement dated August 12, 2015, by ThirdAmendment to First Amended and Restated Credit Agreement dated November 4, 2016 and byFourth Amendment to First Amended and Restated Credit Agreement dated October 2, 2019 (asamended,the'CreditAgreement');and

WHEREAS, the Borrower has requested a modification to the Credit Agreement and Co-Lendershaveagreedpursuanttothetermsandconditionssetforthherein.

NOW, THEREFORE, for good and valuable consideration, the receipt and adequacy ofwhichareherebyacknowledged,BorrowerandCo-Lendersherebyagreeassetforthbelow:

1. DefinedTerms.AnycapitalizedtermsnototherwisedefinedhereinshallhavethesamemeaningassetforthintheCreditAgreement.

2. CreditAgreementTerms.EffectiveMay1,2021('EffectiveDate')theCreditAgreementtermsaremodifiedasfollows:

a) Subsections 6.2(a) and (b) (Mandatory Principal Payments) are hereby deleted in theirentirety;

b) Subsections6.3(a)and(b)(OptionalPrincipalPrepayments)areherebydeletedintheirentiretyandnullandvoid;and

c) TheMetLifeFixedRateTermNoteandNELFixedRateTermNoteareclosedtoprepaymentthroughtheMaturityDate.

3. EventofDefault.AdefaultunderthisAmendmentshallbeadefaultundertheCreditAgreementandotherLoanDocuments.

4. Borrower'sRepresentations.BorrowerrepresentsandwarrantsBorrowerhasnoclaims,defensesoroffsetswithrespecttotheoutstandingbalanceowingontheCreditAgreement

orotherLoanDocuments,andthereisnoeventofdefaultundertheCreditAgreement,theMortgageorotherLoanDocuments.

5. Reaffirmation.All other terms, conditions, covenants and agreement of the Borrower asset forth in the Loan Documents which are not expressly amended, deleted or otherwisemodified herein shall remain in full force and effect.Borrower hereby reaffirms for thebenefitofCo-Lenders,eachandeveryofthetermsandprovisionsoftheCreditAgreement,andtheotherLoanDocuments.

Borrowerherebyacknowledgesreceiptofacopyofthisinstrument.

InWitnessWhereof,Borrowershaveexecutedthisinstrumentthis 3rd dayofMay,2021.

BORROWER:

ALICO,INC.,aFloridacorporation

By: /s/ John Kiernan

PrintName: Title:

ALICOLANDDEVELOPMENTINC.,aFloridacorporationBy:/s/ John Kiernan

PrintName: Title:

ALICOFRUITCOMPANY,LLC,aFloridalimitedliabilitycompanyBy:/s/ John Kiernan

PrintName: Title:

ThisFifthAmendmenttoFirstAmendedandRestatedCreditAgreementhasbeenacknowledgedandacceptedbyCo-Lenders,asoftheEffectiveDate.

METROPOLITANLIFEINSURANCECOMPANY,

aNewYorkcorporation

By:MetLifeInvestmentManagement,LLC,itsinvestmentmanager

By: /s/ David Granoff

Name: Its:AuthorizedSignatoryandDirector

NEWENGLANDLIFEINSURANCECOMPANY,

aMassachusettscorporation

By:MetLifeInvestmentManagement,LLC,itsinvestmentmanager

By: /s/ David Granoff

Name: Its:AuthorizedSignatoryandDirector

FIRSTAMENDMENTTOAMENDEDANDRESTATEDTERMLOANNOTE

LoanNo.197235 Effective Date:May 1, 2021WHEREAS,thisFirstAmendmenttoAmendedandRestatedTermLoanNote(this

'Amendment') is made effective as of the 1st day of May, 2021, by and among ALICO, INC., aFlorida corporation, ALICO LAND DEVELOPMENT, INC., a Florida corporation, and ALICOFRUITCOMPANY,LLC,aFloridalimitedliabilitycompany(jointlyandseverally,the'Borrower') and METROPOLITAN LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, a New York corporation('Lender'),asmodifiedbythatcertainReleaseAgreementdatedDecember21,2016;and

WHEREAS, Lender and Borrower are parties to a loan (the 'Loan') as evidenced by thatcertain Amended and Restated Term Loan Note dated December 1, 2014 (the 'Note') in theoriginalprincipalamountof$109,149,250.00,issuedpursuanttoandentitledtothebenefitsoftheFirst Amended and Restated Credit Agreement dated December 1, 2014, as amended by thatcertain Amendment to First Amended and Restated Credit Agreement dated as of February 1,2015, by Second Amendment to First Amended and Rested Credit Agreement dated August 12,2015,byThirdAmendmenttoFirstAmendedandRestatedCreditAgreementdatedNovember4,2016andbyFourthAmendmenttoFirstAmendedandRestatedCreditAgreementdatedOctober

2,2019(asamended,the'CreditAgreement');and

WHEREAS,theBorrowerhasrequestedamodificationtotheNoteandLenderhasagreedpursuanttothetermsandconditionssetforthherein.

NOW, THEREFORE, for good and valuable consideration, the receipt and adequacy ofwhichareherebyacknowledged,BorrowerandLenderherebyagreeassetforthbelow:

1. DefinedTerms.AnycapitalizedtermsnototherwisedefinedhereinshallhavethesamemeaningassetforthintheNote.

2. NoteTerms.EffectiveMay1,2021('EffectiveDate')theNotetermsaremodifiedasfollows:

a) The defined term Interest Rate shall mean 3.85% per annum, fixed through to theMaturityDate.

b) Commencing as of the Effective Date, payments of principal shall not be required andquarterly interest only payments shall be due and payable on the 1st day of eachFebruary,May,August,andNovemberthroughandincludingtheMaturityDate.

c) NotwithstandinganythingtothecontraryintheNoteorCreditAgreement,theLoanisclosedtoprepaymentthroughtheMaturityDate.

3. Fees.Inconnectionwiththeexecutionanddeliveryofthisagreement,Borrowershallremitaservicechargeinamountof$1,000.00toLender.

4. Event of Default.A default under this Amendment shall be a default under the Note andotherLoanDocuments.

5. Borrower's Representations.Borrower represents and warrants Borrower has no claims,defensesoroffsetswithrespecttotheoutstandingbalanceowingontheNoteorotherLoanDocuments, and there is no event of default under the Note, the Mortgage or other LoanDocuments.

6. Reaffirmation.All other terms, conditions, covenants and agreement of the Borrower asset forth in the Loan Documents which are not expressly amended, deleted or otherwisemodified herein shall remain in full force and effect.Borrower hereby reaffirms for thebenefit of Lender, each and every of the terms and provisions of the Note, and the otherLoanDocuments.

Borrowerherebyacknowledgesreceiptofacopyofthisinstrument.

InWitnessWhereof,Borrowershaveexecutedthisinstrumentthis 3rd dayofMay,2021.

BORROWER:

ALICO,INC.,aFloridacorporation

By: /s/ John Kiernan

PrintName: Title:

ALICOLANDDEVELOPMENTINC.,aFloridacorporationBy:/s/ John Kiernan

PrintName: Title:

ALICOFRUITCOMPANY,LLC,aFloridalimitedliabilitycompanyBy:/s/ John Kiernan

PrintName: Title:

ThisFirstAmendmenttoAmendedandRestatedTermLoanNotehasbeenacknowledgedandacceptedbyLender,asoftheEffectiveDate.

METROPOLITANLIFEINSURANCECOMPANY,

aNewYorkcorporation

By:MetLifeInvestmentManagement,LLC,itsinvestmentmanager

By: /s/ David Granoff

Name: Its:AuthorizedSignatoryandDirector

LoanNo.197356 Effective Date:May 1, 2021WHEREAS,thisFirstAmendmenttoSecuredPromissoryNote(this'Amendment')is

madeeffectiveasofthe1stdayofMay,2021,byandamongALICO,INC.,aFloridacorporation,ALICOLANDDEVELOPMENT,INC.,aFloridacorporation,andALICOFRUITCOMPANY,LLC, a Florida limited liability company (jointly and severally, the 'Borrower') and NEWENGLANDLIFEINSURANCECOMPANY,aMassachusettscorporation('Lender'),asmodifiedbythatcertainReleaseAgreementdatedDecember21,2016;and

WHEREAS, Lender and Borrower are parties to a loan (the 'Loan') as evidenced by thatcertain Secured Promissory Note dated December 1, 2014 (the 'Note') in the original principalamountof$15,850,750.00,issuedpursuanttoandentitledtothebenefitsoftheFirstAmendedandRestated Credit Agreement dated December 1, 2014, as amended by that certain Amendment toFirstAmendedandRestatedCreditAgreementdatedasofFebruary1,2015,bySecondAmendment to First Amended and Rested Credit Agreement dated August 12, 2015, by ThirdAmendment to First Amended and Restated Credit Agreement dated November 4, 2016 and byFourth Amendment to First Amended and Restated Credit Agreement dated October 2, 2019 (asamended,the'CreditAgreement');and

WHEREAS,theBorrowerhasrequestedamodificationtotheNoteandLenderhasagreedpursuanttothetermsandconditionssetforthherein.

NOW, THEREFORE, for good and valuable consideration, the receipt and adequacy ofwhichareherebyacknowledged,BorrowerandLenderherebyagreeassetforthbelow:

1. DefinedTerms.AnycapitalizedtermsnototherwisedefinedhereinshallhavethesamemeaningassetforthintheNote.

2. NoteTerms.EffectiveMay1,2021('EffectiveDate')theNotetermsaremodifiedasfollows:

a) The defined term Interest Rate shall mean 3.85% per annum, fixed through to theMaturityDate.

b) Commencing as of the Effective Date, payments of principal shall not be required andquarterly interest only payments shall be due and payable on the 1st day of eachFebruary,May,August,andNovemberthroughandincludingtheMaturityDate.

c) NotwithstandinganythingtothecontraryintheNoteorCreditAgreement,theLoanisclosedtoprepaymentthroughtheMaturityDate.

3. Fees.In connection with the execution and delivery of this agreement, Borrower shallremitaservicechargeinamountof$1,000.00toLender.

4. Event of Default.A default under this Amendment shall be a default under the Note andotherLoanDocuments.

5. Borrower's Representations.Borrower represents and warrants Borrower has no claims,defensesoroffsetswithrespecttotheoutstandingbalanceowingontheNoteorotherLoanDocuments, and there is no event of default under the Note, the Mortgage or other LoanDocuments.

6. Reaffirmation.All other terms, conditions, covenants and agreement of the Borrower asset forth in the Loan Documents which are not expressly amended, deleted or otherwisemodified herein shall remain in full force and effect.Borrower hereby reaffirms for thebenefit of Lender, each and every of the terms and provisions of the Note, and the otherLoanDocuments.

Borrowerherebyacknowledgesreceiptofacopyofthisinstrument.

InWitnessWhereof,Borrowershaveexecutedthisinstrumentthis 3rd dayofMay,2021.

BORROWER:

ALICO,INC.,aFloridacorporation

By: /s/ John Kiernan

PrintName: Title:

ALICOLANDDEVELOPMENTINC.,aFloridacorporationBy:/s/ John Kiernan

PrintName: Title:

ALICOFRUITCOMPANY,LLC,aFloridalimitedliabilitycompanyBy:/s/ John Kiernan

PrintName: Title:

ThisFirstAmendmenttoSecuredPromissoryNotehasbeenacknowledgedandacceptedbyLender,asoftheEffectiveDate.

NEWENGLANDLIFEINSURANCECOMPANY,

aMassachusettscorporation

By:MetLifeInvestmentManagement,LLC,itsinvestmentmanager

By: /s/ David Granoff

Name: Its:AuthorizedSignatoryandDirector

