Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alico, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALCO   US0162301040

ALICO, INC.

(ALCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alico : FIFTH AMENDMENT TO FIRST AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT

05/05/2021 | 06:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FIFTHAMENDMENTTOFIRSTAMENDEDANDRESTATEDCREDITAGREEMENT

LoanNos.197235&197356

Effective Date:May 1, 2021WHEREAS,thisFifthAmendmenttoFirstAmendedandRestatedCreditAgreement(this

'Amendment') is made effective as of the 1st day of May, 2021, by and among ALICO, INC., aFlorida corporation, ALICO LAND DEVELOPMENT, INC., a Florida corporation, and ALICOFRUITCOMPANY,LLC,aFloridalimitedliabilitycompany(jointlyandseverally,the'Borrower') and METROPOLITAN LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, a New York corporation('MLIC') and New England Life Insurance Company ('NELICO') (MLIC and NELICO andhereinafter,individuallyandcollectivelyreferredtoasthe'Co-Lenders');and

WHEREAS, Co-Lenders and Borrower are parties to that certain First Amended andRestated Credit Agreement dated December 1, 2014, as amended by that certain Amendment toFirstAmendedandRestatedCreditAgreementdatedasofFebruary1,2015,bySecondAmendment to First Amended and Rested Credit Agreement dated August 12, 2015, by ThirdAmendment to First Amended and Restated Credit Agreement dated November 4, 2016 and byFourth Amendment to First Amended and Restated Credit Agreement dated October 2, 2019 (asamended,the'CreditAgreement');and

WHEREAS, the Borrower has requested a modification to the Credit Agreement and Co-Lendershaveagreedpursuanttothetermsandconditionssetforthherein.

NOW, THEREFORE, for good and valuable consideration, the receipt and adequacy ofwhichareherebyacknowledged,BorrowerandCo-Lendersherebyagreeassetforthbelow:

1.

DefinedTerms.AnycapitalizedtermsnototherwisedefinedhereinshallhavethesamemeaningassetforthintheCreditAgreement.

2.

CreditAgreementTerms.EffectiveMay1,2021('EffectiveDate')theCreditAgreementtermsaremodifiedasfollows:

a)

Subsections 6.2(a) and (b) (Mandatory Principal Payments) are hereby deleted in theirentirety;

b)

Subsections6.3(a)and(b)(OptionalPrincipalPrepayments)areherebydeletedintheirentiretyandnullandvoid;and

c)

TheMetLifeFixedRateTermNoteandNELFixedRateTermNoteareclosedtoprepaymentthroughtheMaturityDate.

3.

EventofDefault.AdefaultunderthisAmendmentshallbeadefaultundertheCreditAgreementandotherLoanDocuments.

4.

Borrower'sRepresentations.BorrowerrepresentsandwarrantsBorrowerhasnoclaims,defensesoroffsetswithrespecttotheoutstandingbalanceowingontheCreditAgreement

orotherLoanDocuments,andthereisnoeventofdefaultundertheCreditAgreement,theMortgageorotherLoanDocuments.

5.

Reaffirmation.All other terms, conditions, covenants and agreement of the Borrower asset forth in the Loan Documents which are not expressly amended, deleted or otherwisemodified herein shall remain in full force and effect.Borrower hereby reaffirms for thebenefitofCo-Lenders,eachandeveryofthetermsandprovisionsoftheCreditAgreement,andtheotherLoanDocuments.

Borrowerherebyacknowledgesreceiptofacopyofthisinstrument.

InWitnessWhereof,Borrowershaveexecutedthisinstrumentthis 3rd dayofMay,2021.

BORROWER:

ALICO,INC.,aFloridacorporation

By: /s/ John Kiernan

PrintName: Title:

ALICOLANDDEVELOPMENTINC.,aFloridacorporationBy:/s/ John Kiernan

PrintName: Title:

ALICOFRUITCOMPANY,LLC,aFloridalimitedliabilitycompanyBy:/s/ John Kiernan

PrintName: Title:

FIFTHAMENDMENTTOFIRSTAMENDEDANDCREDITAGREEMENT

LoanNos.197235&197356



ThisFifthAmendmenttoFirstAmendedandRestatedCreditAgreementhasbeenacknowledgedandacceptedbyCo-Lenders,asoftheEffectiveDate.

METROPOLITANLIFEINSURANCECOMPANY,

aNewYorkcorporation

By:MetLifeInvestmentManagement,LLC,itsinvestmentmanager

By: /s/ David Granoff

Name: Its:AuthorizedSignatoryandDirector

NEWENGLANDLIFEINSURANCECOMPANY,

aMassachusettscorporation

By:MetLifeInvestmentManagement,LLC,itsinvestmentmanager

By: /s/ David Granoff

Name: Its:AuthorizedSignatoryandDirector

FIFTHAMENDMENTTOFIRSTAMENDEDANDCREDITAGREEMENT

LoanNos.197235&197356



FIRSTAMENDMENTTOAMENDEDANDRESTATEDTERMLOANNOTE

LoanNo.197235

Effective Date:May 1, 2021WHEREAS,thisFirstAmendmenttoAmendedandRestatedTermLoanNote(this

'Amendment') is made effective as of the 1st day of May, 2021, by and among ALICO, INC., aFlorida corporation, ALICO LAND DEVELOPMENT, INC., a Florida corporation, and ALICOFRUITCOMPANY,LLC,aFloridalimitedliabilitycompany(jointlyandseverally,the'Borrower') and METROPOLITAN LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, a New York corporation('Lender'),asmodifiedbythatcertainReleaseAgreementdatedDecember21,2016;and

WHEREAS, Lender and Borrower are parties to a loan (the 'Loan') as evidenced by thatcertain Amended and Restated Term Loan Note dated December 1, 2014 (the 'Note') in theoriginalprincipalamountof$109,149,250.00,issuedpursuanttoandentitledtothebenefitsoftheFirst Amended and Restated Credit Agreement dated December 1, 2014, as amended by thatcertain Amendment to First Amended and Restated Credit Agreement dated as of February 1,2015, by Second Amendment to First Amended and Rested Credit Agreement dated August 12,2015,byThirdAmendmenttoFirstAmendedandRestatedCreditAgreementdatedNovember4,2016andbyFourthAmendmenttoFirstAmendedandRestatedCreditAgreementdatedOctober

2,2019(asamended,the'CreditAgreement');and

WHEREAS,theBorrowerhasrequestedamodificationtotheNoteandLenderhasagreedpursuanttothetermsandconditionssetforthherein.

NOW, THEREFORE, for good and valuable consideration, the receipt and adequacy ofwhichareherebyacknowledged,BorrowerandLenderherebyagreeassetforthbelow:

1.

DefinedTerms.AnycapitalizedtermsnototherwisedefinedhereinshallhavethesamemeaningassetforthintheNote.

2.

NoteTerms.EffectiveMay1,2021('EffectiveDate')theNotetermsaremodifiedasfollows:

a)

The defined term Interest Rate shall mean 3.85% per annum, fixed through to theMaturityDate.

b)

Commencing as of the Effective Date, payments of principal shall not be required andquarterly interest only payments shall be due and payable on the 1st day of eachFebruary,May,August,andNovemberthroughandincludingtheMaturityDate.

c)

NotwithstandinganythingtothecontraryintheNoteorCreditAgreement,theLoanisclosedtoprepaymentthroughtheMaturityDate.

3.

Fees.Inconnectionwiththeexecutionanddeliveryofthisagreement,Borrowershallremitaservicechargeinamountof$1,000.00toLender.

FIFTHAMENDMENTTOFIRSTAMENDEDANDCREDITAGREEMENT

LoanNos.197235&197356



4.

Event of Default.A default under this Amendment shall be a default under the Note andotherLoanDocuments.

5.

Borrower's Representations.Borrower represents and warrants Borrower has no claims,defensesoroffsetswithrespecttotheoutstandingbalanceowingontheNoteorotherLoanDocuments, and there is no event of default under the Note, the Mortgage or other LoanDocuments.

6.

Reaffirmation.All other terms, conditions, covenants and agreement of the Borrower asset forth in the Loan Documents which are not expressly amended, deleted or otherwisemodified herein shall remain in full force and effect.Borrower hereby reaffirms for thebenefit of Lender, each and every of the terms and provisions of the Note, and the otherLoanDocuments.

Borrowerherebyacknowledgesreceiptofacopyofthisinstrument.

InWitnessWhereof,Borrowershaveexecutedthisinstrumentthis 3rd dayofMay,2021.

BORROWER:

ALICO,INC.,aFloridacorporation

By: /s/ John Kiernan

PrintName: Title:

ALICOLANDDEVELOPMENTINC.,aFloridacorporationBy:/s/ John Kiernan

PrintName: Title:

ALICOFRUITCOMPANY,LLC,aFloridalimitedliabilitycompanyBy:/s/ John Kiernan

PrintName: Title:

FIRSTAMENDMENTTOAMENDEDANDRESTATEDTERMLOANNOTE

LoanNo.197235



ThisFirstAmendmenttoAmendedandRestatedTermLoanNotehasbeenacknowledgedandacceptedbyLender,asoftheEffectiveDate.

METROPOLITANLIFEINSURANCECOMPANY,

aNewYorkcorporation

By:MetLifeInvestmentManagement,LLC,itsinvestmentmanager

By: /s/ David Granoff

Name: Its:AuthorizedSignatoryandDirector

FIRSTAMENDMENTTOSECUREDPROMISSORYNOTE

(Fixed Rate Term Loan)(LoanNo.197356)



FIRSTAMENDMENTTOSECUREDPROMISSORYNOTE

(FixedRateTermLoan)(LoanNo.197356)

LoanNo.197356

Effective Date:May 1, 2021WHEREAS,thisFirstAmendmenttoSecuredPromissoryNote(this'Amendment')is

madeeffectiveasofthe1stdayofMay,2021,byandamongALICO,INC.,aFloridacorporation,ALICOLANDDEVELOPMENT,INC.,aFloridacorporation,andALICOFRUITCOMPANY,LLC, a Florida limited liability company (jointly and severally, the 'Borrower') and NEWENGLANDLIFEINSURANCECOMPANY,aMassachusettscorporation('Lender'),asmodifiedbythatcertainReleaseAgreementdatedDecember21,2016;and

WHEREAS, Lender and Borrower are parties to a loan (the 'Loan') as evidenced by thatcertain Secured Promissory Note dated December 1, 2014 (the 'Note') in the original principalamountof$15,850,750.00,issuedpursuanttoandentitledtothebenefitsoftheFirstAmendedandRestated Credit Agreement dated December 1, 2014, as amended by that certain Amendment toFirstAmendedandRestatedCreditAgreementdatedasofFebruary1,2015,bySecondAmendment to First Amended and Rested Credit Agreement dated August 12, 2015, by ThirdAmendment to First Amended and Restated Credit Agreement dated November 4, 2016 and byFourth Amendment to First Amended and Restated Credit Agreement dated October 2, 2019 (asamended,the'CreditAgreement');and

WHEREAS,theBorrowerhasrequestedamodificationtotheNoteandLenderhasagreedpursuanttothetermsandconditionssetforthherein.

NOW, THEREFORE, for good and valuable consideration, the receipt and adequacy ofwhichareherebyacknowledged,BorrowerandLenderherebyagreeassetforthbelow:

1.

DefinedTerms.AnycapitalizedtermsnototherwisedefinedhereinshallhavethesamemeaningassetforthintheNote.

2.

NoteTerms.EffectiveMay1,2021('EffectiveDate')theNotetermsaremodifiedasfollows:

a)

The defined term Interest Rate shall mean 3.85% per annum, fixed through to theMaturityDate.

b)

Commencing as of the Effective Date, payments of principal shall not be required andquarterly interest only payments shall be due and payable on the 1st day of eachFebruary,May,August,andNovemberthroughandincludingtheMaturityDate.

c)

NotwithstandinganythingtothecontraryintheNoteorCreditAgreement,theLoanisclosedtoprepaymentthroughtheMaturityDate.

FIRSTAMENDMENTTOSECUREDPROMISSORYNOTE

(Fixed Rate Term Loan)(LoanNo.197356)



3.

Fees.In connection with the execution and delivery of this agreement, Borrower shallremitaservicechargeinamountof$1,000.00toLender.

4.

Event of Default.A default under this Amendment shall be a default under the Note andotherLoanDocuments.

5.

Borrower's Representations.Borrower represents and warrants Borrower has no claims,defensesoroffsetswithrespecttotheoutstandingbalanceowingontheNoteorotherLoanDocuments, and there is no event of default under the Note, the Mortgage or other LoanDocuments.

6.

Reaffirmation.All other terms, conditions, covenants and agreement of the Borrower asset forth in the Loan Documents which are not expressly amended, deleted or otherwisemodified herein shall remain in full force and effect.Borrower hereby reaffirms for thebenefit of Lender, each and every of the terms and provisions of the Note, and the otherLoanDocuments.

Borrowerherebyacknowledgesreceiptofacopyofthisinstrument.

InWitnessWhereof,Borrowershaveexecutedthisinstrumentthis 3rd dayofMay,2021.

BORROWER:

ALICO,INC.,aFloridacorporation

By: /s/ John Kiernan

PrintName: Title:

ALICOLANDDEVELOPMENTINC.,aFloridacorporationBy:/s/ John Kiernan

PrintName: Title:

ALICOFRUITCOMPANY,LLC,aFloridalimitedliabilitycompanyBy:/s/ John Kiernan

PrintName: Title:

FIRSTAMENDMENTTOSECUREDPROMISSORYNOTE

(Fixed Rate Term Loan)(LoanNo.197356)



ThisFirstAmendmenttoSecuredPromissoryNotehasbeenacknowledgedandacceptedbyLender,asoftheEffectiveDate.

NEWENGLANDLIFEINSURANCECOMPANY,

aMassachusettscorporation

By:MetLifeInvestmentManagement,LLC,itsinvestmentmanager

By: /s/ David Granoff

Name: Its:AuthorizedSignatoryandDirector

FIFTHAMENDMENTTOFIRSTAMENDEDANDCREDITAGREEMENT

LoanNos.197235&197356



Disclaimer

Alico Inc. published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 10:48:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ALICO, INC.
06:57aALICO, INC.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:50aAlico, Inc. Announces Strategic Actions to Increase Long-term Shareholder Ret..
GL
06:49aALICO  : Fifth amendment to first amended and restated credit agreement
PU
06:47aALICO, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements ..
AQ
04/22Alico, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Wednesday, M..
GL
04/15ALICO, INC.  : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Other Events,..
AQ
04/15Alico, Inc. Announces Completion of Sale of Land to State of Florida
GL
03/25ALICO, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/12ALICO  : Keeps Quarterly Dividend Steady at $0.18 Per Share, Payable April 9 to ..
MT
03/12ALICO, INC.  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 103 M - -
Net income 2021 11,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 230 M 230 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,23x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 251
Free-Float 52,2%
Chart ALICO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Alico, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALICO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 40,00 $
Last Close Price 30,64 $
Spread / Highest target 30,5%
Spread / Average Target 30,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John E. Kiernan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Rallo Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, CAO & SVP
Benjamin D. Fishman Executive Chairman
James E. Sampel Chief Information Officer
R. Gregory Eisner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALICO, INC.-1.23%230
VILMORIN & CIE17.24%1 569
MISSION PRODUCE, INC.34.68%1 430
COSTA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED11.52%1 404
VILLAGE FARMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.0.70%855
SHANGHAI XUERONG BIOTECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-32.57%601
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ