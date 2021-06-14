Log in
    ALCO   US0162301040

ALICO, INC.

(ALCO)
ALICO  : Investor Presentation
ALICO  : Raises Quarterly Dividend; Unveils Additional Ranch Land Sales, Updates on ESG Initiative
ALICO, INC.  : Other Events (form 8-K)
Alico : Investor Presentation

06/14/2021 | 12:22pm EDT
Investor Presentation

June 2021

1

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains certain "forward-looking statements," as such term is defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"). They are based on management's current expectations and assumptions regarding our business and performance, the economy and

other future conditions and forecasts of future events, circumstances and results. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements often include words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "would," "believes," "expects," "anticipates", "estimates", "projects," "intends, "plans" and other words and terms of similar substance in connection with discussions of future operating or financial performance. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future actions, business plans and prospects, prospective products, trends, future performance or results of current and anticipated products, sales efforts, expenses, interest rates, the outcome of contingencies, such as legal proceedings, plans relating to dividends, government regulations, the adequacy of our liquidity to meet our needs for the foreseeable future and our expectations regarding market conditions. As with any projection or forecast, forward-looking statements are inherently susceptible to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Our actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from past results and those anticipated, estimated or projected. Investors should bear this in mind as they consider forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised, however, to consult any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). We provide in Item 1A of our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, "Risk Factors," (and updates to our Risk Factors in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q) cautionary discussions of certain risks and uncertainties related to our businesses. These are factors that we believe, individually or in the aggregate, could cause our actual results to differ materially from expected and historical results. We note these factors for investors as permitted by Section 21E of the Exchange Act. In addition, the operation and results of our business are subject to risks and uncertainties identified elsewhere in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as general risks and uncertainties such as those relating to general economic conditions. You should understand that it is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. Consequently, you should not consider such discussion to be a complete discussion of all potential risks or uncertainties.

This presentation, and certain information that management may discuss in connection with this presentation, references certain non-GAAP financial measures including adjusted income from operations, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS), earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA. Management believes the use of these non-GAAP measures assists investors in understanding our business. The non-GAAP information provided is used by our management and may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies. The non-GAAP measures used herein have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation, or as substitutes, for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

2

THE PRIME ASSET

Approximately 49,000

IS 84,000

PRIME CITRUS ACRES

ACRES OF LAND

ONE OF FLORIDA'S

MAJOR LANDOWNER

LARGEST GROWERS

28.7% Adj. EBITDA MARGIN - Average over last five years

PROFITABLE BUSINESS MODEL LED BY DISCIPLINED TEAM

Source: Alico earnings press release years-end September 30, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017

and 2016.

3

Recent Highlights

  • Increased annual dividend to $2.00 per common share, effective the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.
  • Modified fixed-rate term debt with Metlife to interest-bearing only - this will reduce debt service between $5 million and $6 million annually.
  • By the end of fiscal year 2021, Alico will have planted approximately 1.5 million new trees since 2018 - anticipated benefit to these plantings to commence in fiscal year 2022.
  • Market prices per pound solids have increased significantly in fiscal year 2021, driven by increase in not-from-concentrate orange juice consumption and tighter citrus supply.
  • Closed on the sale of an additional 12,500 of Ranch land acres since the beginning of May 2021 as Buyer interest continues to be high.
  • The Company prioritizing its commitment to improving its Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") initiatives.

4

Alico's Valuable Florida Land Holdings

$244M Market Cap as of 6/08/21

Company Estimate of Potential Value of Land Holdings and Enterprise Value

Average Estimated

Unrealized Value per

Land

Acres

Acre

Range ($M)

Ranch

35k

$2,000-$3,000

$70 - $105

Citrus

49k

$8,000-$10,000

$392 - $490

Implied Enterprise Value (EV)

84k

$462 - $595

Less Net Debt

$91 - $91

Illustrative Implied Equity Value

$371 - $504

Source: Acreage per Alico's March 31, 2021 10-Q plus sales announced on April 15, 2021 and June 14, 2021. 7,520,938 shares outstanding as of 6/08/21;.Net Debt as of 6/08/21.

Note: Values indicated are illustrative only based upon management estimates. Actual transaction values could differ significantly.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Alico Inc. published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2021 16:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
