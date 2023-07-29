Alicon Castalloy Limited is an India-based company, which is a provider of end-to-end aluminum casting solutions. The Company is the manufacturer of aluminum alloy dies castings mainly used in the automotive segment of the industry in India. The Company's products also cover the non-auto sector of the industry. The Company's casting services includes design, engineering, casting, machining and assembly, painting, and surface treatment of aluminum components. The Company offers its solutions to a diverse range of industries, such as automotive, agriculture, infrastructure, energy, locomotive, medical and health, aero and marine defense. The Company also serves automotive customers in Europe and the United States through its European subsidiary Illichmann Castalloy. It operates aluminum foundries in India and has developed a robust product pipeline. The Company's manufacturing plants are located at Shikrapur and Chinchwad (Maharashtra), Binola (Haryana) in India, and Slovakia in Europe.