  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Peru
  4. Bolsa De Valores De Lima
  5. Alicorp S.A.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALICORC1   PEP214001005

ALICORP S.A.A.

(ALICORC1)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Lima  -  2023-03-12
6.370 PEN   -0.47%
05:30pAlicorp A : 1. Alicorp's Corporate Presentation – February 2023
PU
02/21Alicorp A : presented financial results for 2022.
PU
02/16Transcript : Alicorp S.A.A., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 16, 2023
CI
Alicorp A : 1. Alicorp's Corporate Presentation – February 2023

03/14/2023 | 05:30pm EDT
CORPORATE PRESENTATION

February 2023

DISCLAIMER

This presentation may contain financial or business projections regarding recent acquisitions, their financial or business impact, management expectations and objectives regarding such acquisitions and current management expectations on the operating and financial performance of The Company, based on assumptions that, as of today, are considered valid. Financial and business projections are estimates and do not constitute any declaration of historical facts. Words such as "anticipates", "could", "may", "can", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "projects", "pretends", "probable", "will", "should", and any other similar expression or word with a similar meaning pretend to identify such expressions as projections. It is uncertain if the anticipated events will happen and in case they happen, the impact they may have in Alicorp's or The Consolidated Company's operating and financial results. Alicorp does not assume any obligation to update any financial or business projections included in this presentation to reflect events or circumstances that may happen.

TOPICS

KEY INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS

1

ALICORP AT A GLANCE

2

CORPORATE STRATEGY

3

SOLID LIQUIDITY AND STRONG BALANCE SHEET

4

APPENDIX

5

KEY INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Key Investment Highlights

1

2

3

Leading regional player with a successful business model diversified across product categories and countries

Portfolio of top-of-mind and leading brands with a proven track record of successful new product offerings

Unique manufacturing and distribution platform to serve Consumer Goods, B2B and Aquafeed clients

4

Solid financial performance driven by our comprehensive efficiency

program, shareholder value creation mindset and our corporate

sustainability goals

5

Highly experienced management supported by a leading and

innovative shareholder group in Peru

4

Disclaimer

Alicorp SAA published this content on 14 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2023 21:29:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 15 338 M 4 047 M 4 047 M
Net income 2022 553 M 146 M 146 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,2x
Yield 2022 3,92%
Capitalization 5 426 M 1 432 M 1 432 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,35x
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 8 341
Free-Float 79,3%
Managers and Directors
Alfredo Luis Miguel Pérez Gubbins Deputy General Manager
Manuel Romero Vice President-Finance
Dionisio Romero Paoletti Director
Lieneke María Schol Calle Independent Director
Jorge Edmundo Humberto Zogbi Nogales Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALICORP S.A.A.-5.63%1 426
NESTLÉ S.A.-0.35%312 823
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-1.67%89 351
THE HERSHEY COMPANY3.89%49 085
GENERAL MILLS, INC.-4.84%47 045
KRAFT HEINZ-6.36%46 697